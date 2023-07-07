While the news is filled with devastating reports of violence, theft, mayhem, war and contention, it doesn’t take much looking to instead find the brighter side of our communities.

While we certainly are capable of being awful human beings, we also have the potential to be amazing people, both individually and collectively. And we can find such examples, even on a daily basis, if we simply look for it.

Yet rather than build us up and amplify our amazing potential, the world instead seems to tear us down and convince us that we are less than we actually are. That we are simply not enough.

With such messages being so rampantly shared, anxiety and depression rates are skyrocketing and medications and therapy to treat such is at an all time high. And with growing demands and expectations, social media and economic and civil unrest, it’s likely not to get better any time soon.

But you know we have more potential than this. You know we can be better than this. You have seen it, you have felt it, and with close examination of your life, and those whom you love, you have even experienced it, enjoyed it, and celebrated it.

I saw it in our communities as they responded to help one another after our recent storms. Complete strangers helping those they didn’t even know, simply because they needed the help.

I saw it this month in the lives of my children, as my oldest son not only competed in this first triathlon, but finished faster than he had set a goal to do so. I saw it in the life of my daughter, who competed for her first time in Miss Nebraska. While she hoped to finish in the top eight, she worked hard enough and earned a position in the top four.

Clearly we have more potential than we normally live, yet we can be inspired by those who show us more is possible. Unfortunately, day by day, many of us sell ourselves short.

And while it’s good, instead, to have a high bar of expectation for yourself, it’s another thing to actually accomplish it. To believe it enough to go after it. To have more courage than fear, more hope than doubt, and more work and determination than laziness and indifference.

But we all doubt. We all question. We all fear.

But we don’t all give up. Instead those with true joy live up to that potential. They strive for it. They believe in it. And they work to accomplish it.

Whether it’s setting the all-time record for most goals scored in a season, starting your own business, or winning the NBA title like the Denver Nuggets did this year, belief and a bit of work can pay off with great rewards.

And this applies to your marriage, too, where great potential can be achieved with a little bit of knowledge, a little bit of hope, and a bit of hard work. And where true happiness resides.

In just a few short days we will be half way through 2023. And while we still have half a year ahead of us, procrastination can eat up those days faster than a toupee disappears in a hurricane. And then you will enter 2024 with pains of regret rather than stories of success.

So today is the day to start stepping up to that potential. To be the better person that you know you can be. That you have been. That you once again will become.

In marriages when one starts to make such a positive change it normally leads to the other one making positive changes too. In what’s known as a positive cycle of reciprocity, good leads to good, which leads to even more good.

And yet it starts with the determination of one person to become more. To become better. To grow instead of shrink.

So be that person in your marriage today. Choose to be a little kinder. To be a little softer. To be a little more helpful and a whole lot less critical. To start to be a better person today instead of waiting for tomorrow.

As you do this, invite your partner to do the same. And even if they decide not to join in, remember a common phrase used in couples therapy: “A better me makes a better we”.

So rise to the challenge to become a better you. Become a bit more patient, a bit more forgiving, and a bit more loving. As you do, you’ll be well on your way to keepin’ love alive.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.