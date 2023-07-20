While maintaining a strong friendship is essential for a healthy and happy couple relationship, how conflict is handled is also important and will either help build up, or destroy, this friendship.

Handled well conflict can actually help couples grow closer together. There’s even a well-known therapist who holds a very successful workshop titled “Turning Fights Into Intimate Conversations.”

As I’ve worked with many couples myself, read the research and observed my own relationship, I’ve come to better understand what smart couples do differently to turn their conflict discussions into something that helps build up, not destroy, their relationship.

One effective step can be summed up in an idea taught to me by Sara Bartlett, a fellow therapist here in Scottsbluff. She taught me the concept of “W.A.I.T.”, which stands for “Why Am I Talking." Using this technique can prevent many destructive fights from ever starting and helps start the conversation off on a positive note.

Here’s an example: Let’s say I agree to pick up my kids from school today at 3:30. However I get involved in something else and don’t do it, leading to much distress for my wife.

Upon my return home, she is likely going to inquire what happened. If she pauses to “W.A.I.T.” before asking, it can make a world of difference where the conversation goes from there.

If she is talking because she’s really angry and wants to “let me have it,” then she will start off the conversation in a certain way. If she’s talking because she wants to find out what happened and come to an agreement to make sure it doesn’t happen again, then she will start the conversation in a different way.

The first way (which she wouldn’t choose, of course) will most likely start with some very harsh words, some accusations, and some attacks on my personality, and may sound something like “I can’t believe you didn’t pick up the kids. What the heck is wrong with you? I ask you to do one simple thing, and as always, you mess it up. I swear, if I want anything done right, I just have to do it myself. You’re useless.”

If my wife, instead, really wants to come to an understanding and resolution of the problem, she will start off differently instead, more like this: “I was worried today when you didn’t pick up the kids at 3:30. Is everything OK?”

The main reason that reaction number one doesn’t lead to resolution is because it starts off very harshly. Research shows that harsh start-ups (i.e.: calling your partner names, etc) usually lead to harsh endings. So, if it’s a fight that someone wants, a harsh start-up almost guarantees they’ll get what they want.

However, not wanting to hurt the friendship, happy couples aim to manage their differences and seek for solutions rather than using conflict as an opportunity to degrade and hurt one another.

Therefore, these couples are more likely to start off their conflict conversations gently instead of harshly. By not attacking the other person's character, not using words like “never” and “always” and sticking to the facts, it’s more likely the other person won’t get defensive and the conversation will flow smoothly.

Couples who apply the “W.A.I.T.” concept usually find they fight less often, too, since if they discover their intent is to degrade their partner, they will keep quiet. By doing so they enter into a win-win situation where the passing of time makes some issues unimportant and therefore not even brought up, and the remaining few will be brought up in a softer, less damaging way.

So next time you’re mad at your partner, be sure to take the time to“W.A.I.T” before you speak. It’s a small thing that can make a big difference in keepin’ love alive.

Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act.

For more relationship tips visit www.panhandlecouples.com