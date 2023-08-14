It is August, and for those of us in education that can only mean one thing … the opportunity for a new beginning, something so unique to our profession. The start of each school year brings a very special feeling of excitement and energy, and it is undoubtedly an exciting time to be a part of Scottsbluff Public Schools. As the summer break comes to a close, and we put the final touches on preparations to welcome almost 3,400 students on Aug. 17, I would like to share a few highlights from across our district.

Now in its third summer, Lincoln Heights Elementary was the priority for our districtwide elementary modernization project in the Summer of 2023. At the same time, work continued at Roosevelt and Longfellow. Lincoln Heights has been modernized with the latest classroom technology, new furniture, whiteboards, bulletin boards, new flooring, fresh paint and a more secure main entrance. This comprehensive multi-year, multi-million dollar plan would not be possible without the fiscally responsible work of the Board of Education and district leadership in financially positioning the district to self-fund the projects, along with a highly skilled facilities and technology team.

New for the 2023-24 school year, I will be “unpacking,” one at a time, each of our five strategic priorities in my bi-monthly column.

Strategic Priority No. 1: Scottsbluff Public Schools commits to attracting, developing and retaining highly qualified staff. It is no secret, and similar to other professions, we are in the midst of an educator shortage. Fortunately, with the exception of a few specialist type positions, we are fully staffed in terms of our certificated staff, e.g. teachers, counselors and administrators for the upcoming school year.

By all accounts and anecdotal reports, we have assembled a highly qualified staff eager to serve our families, but we also know that we had to work harder, smarter and more aggressively than any year previously to get to this point. With thanks to the Board of Education and our teacher association, we launched a number of recruitment strategies that we believe had a positive impact on our hiring efforts. As we continue to execute our five-year strategic plan, we will be evaluating the effectiveness of those strategies, continuing to seek and apply new practices, and identifying methods for improving our onboarding process and efforts.

Lastly, we believe that ensuring we have a highly qualified staff is a two prong approach … recruitment and retention. Therefore, we will be focusing on building systems for sharing best practices across the district and improving professional development opportunities for classified staff. Ultimately, our success in this area will be measured by improved staff retention rates, an increased number of applications for available positions and a decrease in unfilled positions.

Critical to our staff retention efforts is ensuring we have an adequate pool of substitute teachers. At the June meeting, the Board of Education unanimously approved the third increase in substitute teacher pay within the last two years. The minimum pay for a day of substitute teaching is now $145, with increases given after 45 and 74 days of work.

In talking with substitute teachers, I am often told that one of the greatest benefits is the flexibility of being able to choose what day(s) you would like to work, and even at what level or building you are interested in teaching. Other benefits cited by substitute teachers include interactions with students, a flexible way to supplement income, an opportunity to get involved with education, and a way to give back to our community. If interested, we would welcome a conversation with you about how you can become a substitute teacher in Scottsbluff Public Schools.

At SBPS, we believe that education is a collaborative effort and we value the partnership between our school, families and the community. On behalf of our entire team, we look forward to another year of working alongside the community and families we serve. We are excited about the upcoming school year and look forward to the many successes of our students and our staff. When working together, we can inspire and empower our students to reach their full potential. Together, we are stronger.

For more information regarding SBPS, please visit our website at sbps.net.