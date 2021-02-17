Comedian Rex Havens to appear in Sidney

SIDNEY – Comedian Rex Havens will take the stage Feb. 27 at the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center to present his fast-paced, multi media comedy, “Women and Children First!”

The performance will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday at the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center.

The show, which uses over 500 still images, 10 video and 15 audio clips, is an original look at men and women from the eyes of an impartial observer. What would an alien examining Earth think of these strange creatures? Rex applies his own combination of logic, bemusement and insanity.

Havens has appeared on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central and Comic Relief, opened for Jerry Seinfeld and Jeff Foxworthy, is a regular on Sirius/XM Radio and is the author of the hit book and CD, “Everything I needed to Know I Learned From My Wife!”

The High Plains Arts Council is working closely with PPHD to ensure that precautions are taken. Measures will include audience members wearing masks, physical distancing and extra cleaning. In addition, a five-minute stretch will replace a 15-minute intermission and the audience encouraged to refrain from socializing after the show. Havens will not meet and greet audience members and merchandise will not be offered for sale.

Tickets for the show are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students, including WNCC, and children under 5 are free. Tickets will be available at the door.