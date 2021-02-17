 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comedian Rex Havens to appear in Sidney
0 comments

Comedian Rex Havens to appear in Sidney

  • 0

SIDNEY – Comedian Rex Havens will take the stage Feb. 27 at the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center to present his fast-paced, multi media comedy, “Women and Children First!”

The performance will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday at the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center.

The show, which uses over 500 still images, 10 video and 15 audio clips, is an original look at men and women from the eyes of an impartial observer. What would an alien examining Earth think of these strange creatures? Rex applies his own combination of logic, bemusement and insanity.

Havens has appeared on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central and Comic Relief, opened for Jerry Seinfeld and Jeff Foxworthy, is a regular on Sirius/XM Radio and is the author of the hit book and CD, “Everything I needed to Know I Learned From My Wife!”

The High Plains Arts Council is working closely with PPHD to ensure that precautions are taken. Measures will include audience members wearing masks, physical distancing and extra cleaning. In addition, a five-minute stretch will replace a 15-minute intermission and the audience encouraged to refrain from socializing after the show. Havens will not meet and greet audience members and merchandise will not be offered for sale.

Tickets for the show are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students, including WNCC, and children under 5 are free. Tickets will be available at the door.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court documents detail allegations against former Gering councilman
Crime

Court documents detail allegations against former Gering councilman

  • Updated

Court affidavits provide more details about the arrest of a former Gering City councilman. Parrish Abel, 52, of Gering, has been charged with committing intentional child abuse, not resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony; tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony; and intruding on a person without consent, a Class I misdemeanor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News