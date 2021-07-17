Comedy duet to wrap up Lied Scottsbluff Public Library's summer reading

Cady said the duo will cater their summer performances to whatever the summer reading theme is for each year, to make it particularly special for young readers.

“We’ll pick routines that we have that will fit the theme and then usually come up with something original too,” he said. “It will be fun. … I think there’s something special about watching a show with two performers, and you get to see the interaction of the two characters. So like I said before, it’s a classic vaudeville duet.”

Carlson said the laugh-out-loud show isn’t just for summer readers though.

“Although this is the wrap up for summer readers and their families, we want to welcome everyone from the community to attend,” children’s librarian Deb Carlson said. “They do not need to have been registered in the program. It will just be an entertaining evening for the whole family.”