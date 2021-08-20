Commemorative Air Force offering rides in World War II bombers at WNRA

“I’m part of a docent group in Connecticut that has a B-29, and ‘FiFi’ came to visit,” he said.

He said he was drawn in because “FiFi’ flies from town to town, while another B-29 is grounded.

The CAF makes 35 stops on the AirPower History Tour, showing off the planes and offering rides. Anybody interested in taking a ride may buy a ticket at www.airpowersquadron.org/scottsbluff-ne.

Boccaccio said the price of the rides may seem pricey, but said it costs $10,000 an hour to operate the bomber including fuel costs — it burns 400 gallons per hour.

Rides are also available on the “Diamond Lil,” which is also a rare sight in the skies, Boccaccio said.

“They made about 18,000 of those. That’s the only one that’s flying today in the world,” he said.

Boccaccio said those touring the planes will be struck by the difference in the quality of the planes, and the technology contained within them.