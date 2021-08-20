Commemorative Air Force offering rides in World War II bombers at WNRA

There was plenty of air power on display at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport on Friday.
The Commemorative Air Force’s B-24 Liberator named “Diamond Lil” flew in early Thursday, and the group began offering tours Friday morning as part of the AirPower History Tour.
While people were still climbing aboard and taking tours of “Diamond Lil,” the B-29 Superfortress “FiFi” made its grand entrance as it touched down at Western Nebraska Regional Airport around 11 a.m.
The tour is making Scottsbluff one of 35 tour stops. The tour offers events through Sunday, including rides available on both of the airplanes.
Don Boccaccio, a volunteer with the CAF, said what the group does is important.
“We try to educate and inspire people to make sure that this isn’t forgotten,” he said, motioning to the aircrafts.
Boccaccio said what the group does is much cooler than a museum.
“The thing with a museum is, you can’t move the museum. You’re limited to whatever the demographics are within say a five-mile radius. Here, we have everything, everywhere we go, and now it gets exposed tenfold,” he said.
Boccaccio has been a volunteer with the CAF for seven years. He said a visit to one of the tour stops drew him in.
“I’m part of a docent group in Connecticut that has a B-29, and ‘FiFi’ came to visit,” he said.
He said he was drawn in because “FiFi’ flies from town to town, while another B-29 is grounded.
The CAF makes 35 stops on the AirPower History Tour, showing off the planes and offering rides. Anybody interested in taking a ride may buy a ticket at www.airpowersquadron.org/scottsbluff-ne.
Boccaccio said the price of the rides may seem pricey, but said it costs $10,000 an hour to operate the bomber including fuel costs — it burns 400 gallons per hour.
Rides are also available on the “Diamond Lil,” which is also a rare sight in the skies, Boccaccio said.
“They made about 18,000 of those. That’s the only one that’s flying today in the world,” he said.
Boccaccio said those touring the planes will be struck by the difference in the quality of the planes, and the technology contained within them.
“(During times of war), technology has got accelerate. I mean, that’s the one thing good about war — the innovation comes out like the Norden bombsight. That’s how the pressurized cabin came about. They came up with this idea of pressurizing it because those guys in the B-24 were up to altitude at 20 degrees, 30 degrees, freezing they had these flight suits that were like electric blankets because they’re out in the elements.
“I talked to a B-29 gunner in Connecticut. He said he’d wear a T-shirt and shorts (while the guys in the B-24) are wearing heated gloves. The gloves plugged in, and they would sometimes start on fire or give them a shock.”
The CAF have several other aircraft including a P-51 Mustang, a Steerman and T-6 Texan, but those were unable to make it to WNRA, for different reasons.
Events at the airport start on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
The tour continues with stops in Denver and Colorado Springs as the group makes its way back to its home base in Dallas.