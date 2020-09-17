Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing reopens local office

For months, the local office of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing remained dark and void of an advocate to serve western Nebraska. In mid-August, Susan Whitaker moved in and got to work.
As an advocacy specialist, Whitaker helps connect those with hearing impairments with resources to improve their quality of life.
On Sept. 26, an event will take place at the Riverside Discovery Center in honor of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Day. Whitaker said it will include activities and crafts, as well as information booths about the NCDHH and the services it can provide. There’s no cost to attend, she said.
Although she hasn’t gotten a chance to travel to all 11 counties that she covers, she’s seen a significant need for services in the places she has visited. Additionally, calls to agencies around the Panhandle have led to referrals.
“They’re like, ‘Oh man, we got so and so, and they could really benefit so much,’” Whitaker said.
Hearing loss and deafness are more common than many people think, she said. Data provided by the NCDHH states that about 20 percent of adults in the U.S. report some degree of hearing loss.
“There are 371,000 plus in Nebraska,” she said.
About 1% of the state’s population identifies as deaf.
While many believe “deaf” means the individual can’t hear anything, that may not be the case, Whitaker said. Those who are classified as “profoundly deaf,” usually have some kind of residual hearing.
“Even the profoundly deaf – most of them have some sense of hearing,” she said. “It’s just not as we would perceive it.”
Advocacy is among the list of NCDHH’s service offerings. Common issues include family support, emergency planning, access to entertainment, information and social resources and assisting individuals with ADA accommodations, she said.
“If we have a hard of hearing or deaf person in the workplace and they need an assistive device to help them work effectively, but their employer is kind of blocking it. We can step in and advocate for them with their employer to get that device provided to them,” Whitaker said.
She said the organization also teaches people how to effectively self-advocate.
Those who need assistive devices, such as hearing aids, but can’t afford them can also seek help from the NCDHH. According to the commission, the average out-of-pocket expense for a single new hearing aid is between $2,000-3,000.
Through partnerships with the Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank, Lions Club International and HearU Nebraska, Whitaker can help get hearing aids for those who can’t afford it.
HearU prioritizes newly identified children between the ages of 0-3 but also offers assistance to children up to 18 years old. The Lion’s Club covers people ages 19-64 and the Sertoma bank is available to those who are 65 and older.
Applications for all three are available online at ncdhh.nebraska.gov, but Whitaker is also available to help. Additionally, she accepts hearing aid donations.
“If your loved one passed away and you have these hearing aids you don’t know what to do with, we would be happy to accept them,” said Whitaker. “We give them to the Lions program which restores them and we can reuse them.”
For those with a need for other types of assistive devices, such as captioned telephones, TTYs and personal listening devices can also seek assistance from the commission to apply for NSTEP.
NSTEP, short for Nebraska Specialized Telecommunications Equipment Program, helps provide Equipment to the deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or speech-disabled. Whitaker said the majority of what they provide is phones.
“We fill out an application and go through a catalog to find a phone that would fit their need whether it be amplified or captioned,” she said, “Then we put that on the application.”
Applications can also include a signaling device to let an individual know when their phone or doorbell is ringing, a baby is crying or a fire alarm is going off using vibrations and a flashing light.
“We also do an assistive device loan program,” she said.
Through this program, an individual can try a phone for 90 days to see if it is the right fit for them. If it is, Whitaker will help them obtain one for themselves.
The work of Whitaker and her staff goes beyond the individual. They give training presentations on effective communication, deaf culture and hearing loss as often as they can, she said.
“Those presentations can be done anyplace,” she said. “I’ve gone to different agencies, police departments, fire departments — all of those types of places.”
NCDHH offers assistance to behavioral health providers who may not know how to best communicate with patients and can help connect individuals with interpreters.
The office, located in the state building at 505A Broadway, is open from 8-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Whitaker can be reached at 633-3751 or Susan.Whitaker@nebraska.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.