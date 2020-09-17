Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing reopens local office

For months, the local office of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing remained dark and void of an advocate to serve western Nebraska. In mid-August, Susan Whitaker moved in and got to work.

As an advocacy specialist, Whitaker helps connect those with hearing impairments with resources to improve their quality of life.

On Sept. 26, an event will take place at the Riverside Discovery Center in honor of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Day. Whitaker said it will include activities and crafts, as well as information booths about the NCDHH and the services it can provide. There’s no cost to attend, she said.

Although she hasn’t gotten a chance to travel to all 11 counties that she covers, she’s seen a significant need for services in the places she has visited. Additionally, calls to agencies around the Panhandle have led to referrals.

“They’re like, ‘Oh man, we got so and so, and they could really benefit so much,’” Whitaker said.

Hearing loss and deafness are more common than many people think, she said. Data provided by the NCDHH states that about 20 percent of adults in the U.S. report some degree of hearing loss.

“There are 371,000 plus in Nebraska,” she said.

About 1% of the state’s population identifies as deaf.

While many believe “deaf” means the individual can’t hear anything, that may not be the case, Whitaker said. Those who are classified as “profoundly deaf,” usually have some kind of residual hearing.

“Even the profoundly deaf – most of them have some sense of hearing,” she said. “It’s just not as we would perceive it.”