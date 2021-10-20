Commission will consider Free-earned Landowner Elk Permit Program

In addition, the Commission will consider amendments to sport fishing orders regarding bag limits, possession limits, length limits and open areas as follows:

Black bass – A proposed change would expand the area where there is no minimum length limit on smallmouth bass to: the NPPD Canal starting at the Sutherland Reservoir outlet to the confluence with the South Platte River in Lincoln County, including Lake Maloney.

Bufflehead Wildlife Management Area and David City Ponds would be added to the list of waters where the minimum length limit on largemouth bass is 21 inches.

Striped bass, white bass and striped bass hybrid – Wagon Train Reservoir would be removed from the list of waters where the exception for bag limit is three fish in the daily bag.

Channel catfish – Box Butte Reservoir would be added to the list of waters where the exception for bag limit states it shall not include more than one fish 30 inches or greater in length.

Archery fishing – Technical language would be updated on Missouri River seasons and closed areas.

Lake McConaughy – It would be illegal to possess wipers on Lonergan Creek from its junction at the lakeshore of Lake McConaughy upstream to and including the culvert under Highway 92.