Commissioner shares his decision to become vaccinated

A Scotts Bluff County Commissioner shared his story of making the decision this week to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper spoke during the Panhandle Public Health District’s briefing this week, which was held Tuesday.
Knapper, who also represents Scotts Bluff County on the Region I Behavioral Board of Commissioners and Region I Office of Human Development Board, had posted Monday on his social media that he had opted to get the vaccine.
He had initially experienced some vaccine hesitancy, he said, but spoke to a consultant who he said he knows personally and through his employer.
“I told him that I decided to get vaccinated, I was going to get vaccinated when I got to the office and what I was debating was whether or not I was going to make it public that I got vaccinated,” he said. “He encouraged me to do so because he thought that I might be able to help somebody else make a decision.”
According to a screenshot of Knapper’s vaccine card, he opted to get vaccinated Monday and received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is a one dose vaccine.
“I’ve been skeptical, from day one of ‘everything,’” he said. “I believe skepticism is healthy, and I think being objective is healthy.”
As such, he said he had “scoured every piece of information he could,” joined in on PPHD calls and monitored news. “I couldn’t make up my own mind,” he said of weighing whether or not to get vaccinated. However, he said, he reached out to his friend, a doctor who he described as sharing his views of being a conservative, skeptical and objective. His friend sharing his decision-making process on becoming vaccinated helped Knapper to opt to have the vaccine, as well as a planned trip to Florida and not wanting to expose his children or contract COVID-19 and suffer long-haul symptoms himself.
“I really didn’t want those scary things to weigh on my decision and that’s why I reached out to my objective, yet skeptical friend,” he said.
PPHD director Kim Engel encouraged people to talk to others and make the decision that is right for them, urging people to get vaccinated.
“There’s ample supply of vaccine available,” she said. “We would love to get it in people’s arms so, please, take action if you haven’t yet.”
In the Panhandle, she said, only about 32% of residents have gotten the vaccine. Like many health districts across the state, PPHD is seeing an increase in COVID cases over the last month, reporting 84 active cases within the last 14 days and 63 new cases last week. Hospitalizations also continue to increase with 8 people hospitalized.
As the Panhandle reports an increase in cases, the The Panhandle Health District reports the second lowest vaccination rate among the state’s health district.
“We are excited that we have seen an uptick in vaccine requests among all of those vaccinators that we’re hoping (numbers will continue to increase) and we’re grateful for everyone who’s made that decision,”
Asked about health conditions that may preclude someone from being able to get the vaccination, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said there are few conditions that prevent someone from being able to get the vaccine. PPHD has hosted doctors during its calls in recent weeks, including Regional West Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Brunner, who have shared similar information. The best advice is to talk to your physician about your specific She said only about 4% of cases in the Panhandle have been identified as break-through cases, or cases where people contracted COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine and none of those persons were hospitalized or ill enough that they needed continued care apart from their initial consultation with their doctor or testing.
People, ages 12 and older can become vaccinated, with the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered widely in the Panhandle. Walk-in clinics are offered in every county in the 12 county district covered by PPHD. Pharmacies, health clinics and Safeway, Walmart and Walgreens in Scottsbluff are among the list of providers now offering the vaccine. A list of offerings and needed information is available on PPHD’s website, www.pphd.org.
For people who are homebound or having a condition that makes it unable for them to travel to receive the vaccine, they can contact PPHD for additional details.
During its call, PPHD also briefly outlined COVID-19 case investigation plans involving school districts. This year, efforts to avoid quarantines will be made, with children and teachers who are identified as close contacts only needing to monitor for symptoms. Teachers who are identified as close contacts will be required to wear a mask.
School districts have been gradually announcing their plans. In some areas of the state, some school districts have adapted changes to their plans as cases rise in the state, however, none of the Panhandle school districts have yet indicated changes to plans.