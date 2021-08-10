Commissioner shares his decision to become vaccinated

Asked about health conditions that may preclude someone from being able to get the vaccination, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said there are few conditions that prevent someone from being able to get the vaccine. PPHD has hosted doctors during its calls in recent weeks, including Regional West Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Brunner, who have shared similar information. The best advice is to talk to your physician about your specific She said only about 4% of cases in the Panhandle have been identified as break-through cases, or cases where people contracted COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine and none of those persons were hospitalized or ill enough that they needed continued care apart from their initial consultation with their doctor or testing.