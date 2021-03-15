Commissioners change Stegall bids

Two weeks ago, the engineering firm contracted by the county said they would not sign off on the change order without the technical data for the material, saying they could be negligent if they didn’t do their due diligence.

That changed Monday, when engineers said they had developed their own design specifications.

Dave Schaff, of M.C. Schaff and Associates, told the Star-Herald Monday that he used a combination of design specifications from multiple states and their own calculations for the change order.

“It’s something we had to come up with, it wasn’t given to us from any one place,” Schaff said.

At the last meeting, Schaff said using those alternate construction materials would most likely mean the road’s lifespan would shorten between 7-10 years, instead of the 15 years the bid was for.

“Both materials will save on your initial costs, but both may require more routine maintenance, some more crack-sealing in the future more chip-sealing sooner than later,” M.C. Shaff engineer Adam Vath said.

The meeting became tense in exchanges between Commissioners Russ Reisig, Mark Reichert, Chair Ken Meyer and Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert.