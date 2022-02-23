Commissioners commit to sports

The Scotts Bluff County commissioners gave the green light for renovations to the Landers Memorial Soccer Complex at their Tuesday meeting.

County tourism director Brenda Leisy said the project would launch in two phases. The first phase would see the installation of new lighting to allow for games to be played after dark.

Leisy said the soccer complex could host a high school tournament later in the year, “so we’re going to have people coming from Lincoln and Omaha here for this tournament and we just don’t have anything really special to show them, so we really want to work on that.” Hence, she said, the necessity of the renovation project.

The entire project would cost an estimated $1.5 million. Around $650,000 of that will be used in the second phase of construction for locker rooms and restrooms. Lighting would cost $300,000, but Leisy asked for just $50,000 to start off with. The soccer complex group would have a year to add the lighting. When the group finds additional funding from other sources, she said the commissioners could provide another contribution, similar to how they aided the 23Club complex.

Leisy compared average soccer game attendance to that of a baseball game. Soccer tournaments, she said, would bring in as many people as baseball or golf tournaments do.

She related one anecdote of how a resident of Powell, Wyoming aimed to bring three teams to the area for a baseball tournament in June. However, the woman was unable to find lodging closer than Ogallala. Hotels across the southern Panhandle were booked for the tournament.

“I’m becoming more and more convinced that they can fill every hotel room in our area. It’s amazing to me that baseball tournaments ... have quickly become a large money influx into the community,” commissioner Mark Harris said. “... It really makes a difference, and I’ve started to become a better believer of that stuff than I was before.”

Commissioner Charlie Knapper said there should be “a call to action” for residents to open their homes for online rental services such as Airbnb during sports tournaments. It’s something he said he’s done in the past.

Cities and the county can collect tax revenue from those rentals. Therefore, Knapper said opening up homes to out-of-county athletes and spectators would be a monetary boon for the region. Board chairman Ken Meyer said the county should focus on becoming a choice destination for sporting events.

Chris Lind, the COO of Bytes Computer and Network Solutions, also gave the board an IT update during the meeting. He said his company had been working with the Department of Homeland Security to test the strength of the county’s cyber security.

Lind recommended longer, but not necessarily complex, passwords for the commissioners to use. He’d found one program at the county jail using the default password which could have had disastrous consequences if hacked.

Chairman Meyer had been at a cyber security conference in Kearney with leaders from other counties. He said they had been impressed with the level of security the county had. “I was surprised at how a lot of smaller counties don’t have this protection. And they’re as vulnerable as anybody with this sort of thing happening,” he said.

Commissioner Knapper expressed similar sentiments.

“If you talk to anybody at the state level, they’ll tell you Scotts Bluff County is on the forefront of IT work. There might be two or three other counties on the same level as us in terms of cybersecurity and service,” he said.

The final agenda item dealt with the county’s lay members on their personnel policy board. In accordance with state statute, the board includes one county board member, one elected county official and one other county employee who doesn’t belong to those groups.

It also needs to include two lay members who don’t work for the county. One lay member must be chosen by the board and the others by elected officials.

Tony Schuler, chairman of the Morrill village board, was unanimously elected as the county board’s layman. Scottsbluff city attorney Kent Hadenfeldt, who sent his application three days after the Feb. 18 cut-off date, was not appointed by the assembled county officials.

At the end of the 90-minute meeting, Meyer said he had attended a presentation by groups aiming to bring a casino and racetrack to Gering. He said he’d been impressed. If the events draw in large crowds, he said that would provide extra revenue for the county.

