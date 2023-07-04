The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners on Monday heard an update on damage from last week’s major storms.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman said one house was destroyed by the EF2 tornado, but hail caused most of the damage.

“The Weather Service folks were really impressed with the size of hail that we got here,” Newman said. “There were holes in the ground — baseball-sized holes. Not to mention all the windows.”

Newman, who worked closely with the National Weather Service after the storm, said the storm system produced four funnel clouds. Seven touchdowns were confirmed in the county, only one of which caused substantial damage.

No major injuries to residents or livestock were reported as a result of the storm.

Newman also gave a presentation to the board on software to be purchased by Region 22 Emergency Management that will greatly streamline the process of reporting and assessing property damage in future situations.

“It will take our data from our assessor’s office and enter it into this system. Then when we go out and do damage assessments, we can get a running total cost for damage assessment,” Newman said.

With the current system, teams take down information using a pen and paper, which must then be manually entered into computers. The new system also features a front-facing portal that allows the public to report their own damage, which will then be verified by officials.

Newman said he had already been in talks to purchase the software before last week’s storms, but the event illustrated how and why the system would be beneficial.

District I board member Mike Blue, who was involved in the assessment process, said the software would save significant amounts of time and effort.

“A situation like that is time sensitive,” he said. “A program like that will save us a ton of time, because you have a deadline to beat for funding and it’s pretty short. If you have people out doing damage assessment with this system, you could quickly — within hours — get a total sent in to the state. In the old days, by hand, it took hours and hours. Days, actually.”

Initial costs for the system will be paid for with leftover money from the governor’s emergency fund, and further costs will be integrated into the Region 22 Emergency Management budget in subsequent years. The board voted unanimously to approve the purchase.