Commissioners set minimum sale price of $650,000 for former DHHS building

Those interested in purchasing the former Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) building in Gering will need to have at least $650,000.

That was the amount the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners set as the minimum bid for the property at 1600 10th St. According to state statutes, the building needs to be sold to the highest bidder within 60 days.

“We’re going to have to find somebody who is wanting to use all those levels and has a need to use all those levels,” board chairman Ken Meyer said during Tuesday’s commissioner meeting.

The board determined there needed to be a minimum amount to avoid the county being lowballed by interested parties. The county bought the former DHHS building and an adjacent building, as well as most of the surrounding block, for $585,000 more than 20 years ago, according to information presented by the county.

As a public building, the property had been off the tax rolls for years and hasn’t been appraised.

Commissioners debated various amounts for a minimum bid, from $550,000 to as much as $1 million. They debated different amounts in between that.

“The question that you need to ask, if somebody came in here and bid $620,000, is that good enough to buy the building?” Meyer asked his fellow commissioners.

Many agreed it needed to be higher, and the five voted unanimously for a compromise of $650,000.

Proceeds from the sale will be appropriated for general county use to help the taxpayers.

A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31 for further discussion about the plan and to accept bids. If the board does not receive a bid of at least $650,000 at that meeting, they will have to start the whole process over again.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also heard from Tyler Rexus, the county’s 911 coordinator, about a plan for the Scotts Bluff County dispatch center to field emergency calls from rural Box Butte County. This plan had previously been presented to the board, but it had tabled it.

During an Aug. 16 meeting, the advisory board unanimously decided to submit the plan for county board approval.

With that hurdle crossed, the county commissioners approved the proposed plan to take over Box Butte County dispatching services.

In exchange, Box Butte County would provide resources and training for Scotts Bluff County dispatchers and pay Scotts Bluff County $11,091.47 per month or just over $133,000 annually.

The board also officially voted to keep using 21-county license plates instead of switching to an alphanumeric system, an option which had been brought before them at a work session on Aug. 29.