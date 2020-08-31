Commissioners still looking to eliminate $850,000

As the deadline for the Scotts Bluff County final budget looms, commissioners Monday afternoon took steps to whittle down a $1.4 million deficit, which included a cost of living increase for county employees.
Lisa Rein, the county’s management accountant, said she sent out an email requesting department heads make suggested cuts for projects that could be delayed a year, as the deficit was projected to be $1.8 million. She said the roads department, zoning, county clerk’s office and facilities responded, decreasing the amount to $1.4 million.
Chairman Ken Meyer said the position the county was in this year was much better than previous years.
“We’re in a much better position than this time last year, when we were looking to cut $5 million, $6 million from the budget,” he said.
He said the county never had the luxury of a surplus and said he knows it means “using wire and duct tape to hold stuff together, buying used, buying broken, fixing broken,” especially for bigger accounts such as the roads and bridges department.
“You can only do that for so long,” he said.
Commissioners agreed to lower the reserves to levels where they were last year going from $4.5 million to $3.8 million, and use that money to reduce the deficit, but declined to cap out on the property tax levy, agreeing it should be saved for a dire emergency.
Rein floated some other cost-saving ideas such as using funds from the self-funding insurance plan.
Meyer and other commissioners said they were disappointed that not every department head was present, or responded to a request from Rein to provide budgets with additional cuts.
Commissioner Mark Reichert suggested making attendance for department heads mandatory.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper recommended tying a cost of living increase to department heads’ cooperation.
“If you do balance your budget, give us what we’re asking for and we’ll give your employees the raise,“ Knapper said. “Let’s hold that carrot out in front of them.”
Rein presented some cuts suggested by department heads.
Highway Superintendent Linda Grummertt removed a $50,000 roller and $75,000 excavator from her budget request, adding that the excavator, bought in 1996 would need $25,000 in repairs done to tighten up one side as the “rollers are all wore out.” She is also asking for $300,000 in additional federal funds in case of blizzards.
At this time, the work on Stegall Road is still on the books, with three miles costing $900,000. In order to fix the full five miles, she said Monday, it would cost an additional $500,000 for a total $1.4 million. The conversation was a continuation of last week’s budget talk regarding road and bridge repairs in the county. Knapper asked if the money for repairing the full five miles of Stegall Road could be used from reserves.
Meyer said, “We need to balance the budget first.’
Rein said she was waiting to hear from some of the smaller offices such as the treasurer, register of deeds and a few of the larger departments such as the county attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office and the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
Sheriff Mark Overman said he would present an updated budget for the detention center soon, after some discussions with Program Coordinator Vonnie Cotant.
Meyer suggested waiting until the next budget meeting before making the cuts to department budgets. Rein agreed, but said it’s down to the wire.
“I can’t wait much longer,” she said.
The next budget meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 — the day after Labor Day — at which Meyer said the commissioners would be provided additional information. The public hearing on the budget is anticipated for Sept. 16, which falls four days before the state’s deadline.
