Commissioners still looking to eliminate $850,000

As the deadline for the Scotts Bluff County final budget looms, commissioners Monday afternoon took steps to whittle down a $1.4 million deficit, which included a cost of living increase for county employees.

Lisa Rein, the county’s management accountant, said she sent out an email requesting department heads make suggested cuts for projects that could be delayed a year, as the deficit was projected to be $1.8 million. She said the roads department, zoning, county clerk’s office and facilities responded, decreasing the amount to $1.4 million.

Chairman Ken Meyer said the position the county was in this year was much better than previous years.

“We’re in a much better position than this time last year, when we were looking to cut $5 million, $6 million from the budget,” he said.

He said the county never had the luxury of a surplus and said he knows it means “using wire and duct tape to hold stuff together, buying used, buying broken, fixing broken,” especially for bigger accounts such as the roads and bridges department.

“You can only do that for so long,” he said.

Commissioners agreed to lower the reserves to levels where they were last year going from $4.5 million to $3.8 million, and use that money to reduce the deficit, but declined to cap out on the property tax levy, agreeing it should be saved for a dire emergency.

Rein floated some other cost-saving ideas such as using funds from the self-funding insurance plan.

Meyer and other commissioners said they were disappointed that not every department head was present, or responded to a request from Rein to provide budgets with additional cuts.