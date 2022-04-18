Commissioners table tax exemptions for Gering golf course businesses, denying exemptions for senior living, health properties

The Scotts Bluff County board of commissioners voted to table tax exemptions for a Gering golf course and deny such exemptions for a senior living facility and health properties.

County Assessor Angela Dillman presented the exemption requests to the board. The first recommendation she made was to offer, at least, partial tax exemption to the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. A few other golf courses in the area, such as courses in Mitchell and Morrill, are tax exempt.

The board could not determine which elements of the golf course, such as the restaurant or pro shop, should be tax exempt or not. The board voted to table voting on the golf course and pick up the issue at a later time. The question about the restaurant and pro shop centered on revenues brought in by the two businesses.

They did approve tax exempt status for a different lot in Gering Trails Industrial Park, which the city applied for.

The county voted to deny tax exempt status to Vetter Senior Living in Gering, which was previously known as Heritage Estates.

She said the organization has 15 other locations across Nebraska, and the county assessors in those counties all recommended not allowing a tax-exempt status.

“It does appear that the skilled nursing facility, which would be the main, large building, does qualify for exemption. But their independent living, which is 22 duplex cottages, does not, nor does their shop,” Dillman said.

She said the organization’s nonprofit status alone did not make them tax exempt.

Panhandle Health Properties had previously brought their status to the Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) for their 2020 and 2021 years. The commissioners voted to deny the exemption and let TERC decide.

“They’re the experts in this field in my opinion,” Commissioner Mark Harris said. “If they say they should be exempt, fine. If they say they shouldn’t, then we voted for that, too.”

Dillman said the organization would likely have all three years of their exemption status examined at the same time.

The commissioners approved two motor vehicle exemptions for CAPstone in Gering during its meeting.

Nathan Rice, 4-H extension educator, and Extension Assistant Stephanie Connelly informed the board of some of their upcoming activities during the general agenda session. County Management Accountant Lisa Rien then updated the board on use of the county’s portion of Keno revenues, which will be used to fund health, relief and 911 services.

