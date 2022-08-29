 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford.

The proposed changes to orders for the 2023 turkey season are:

— Limit Nebraska resident hunters to two spring permits and nonresidents to one;

— Limit the number of spring permits available to nonresidents to 10,000;

— Amend the daily bag limit to allow a hunter to harvest no more than one turkey per calendar day during the spring season;

—  Shorten the fall season to Oct. 1-Nov. 30;

— Limit all hunters to one permit in the fall season;

— Lower the bag limit to one for all hunters in the fall season.

The commissioners also will consider recommendations for a 2023 bighorn sheep hunting season. The orders recommend authorizing one lottery and one auction permit. The season would be Nov. 28-Dec. 22.

In addition, commissioners will draw the winner for the 2022 bighorn sheep lottery permit.

Commissioners also will consider recommendations to:

— Approve permitting of hunting in some state parks and state historical parks for 2022 seasons;

— Approve budget requests for fiscal years 2024 and 2025; and

— Approve the gift of the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports property, consisting of land and equipment in Buffalo County, by the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Association.

A complete meeting agenda can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/publicnotices. The proposed changes to Commission regulations and orders can be viewed at outdoornebraska.gov/regulations.

