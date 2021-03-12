Committee gives nod to community garden

“I’m just excited to talk to the community about it, finally,” Knaub said. “We wanted the approval before approaching everyone, so it’s been under the radar a little bit.”

Knaub and Luz are master gardeners through the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, and would hope to bring on chefs, educators and others to inspire growing and cooking fruits and vegetables. Knaub and Luz said they would create a fundraising plan to develop a gardening education center and kitchen. They hope to make a building “pay for itself” in the next three to five years, and seek grants for community gardens.

They said the hope is to have plots available in spring 2022.

“We have to ready the soil this year, and we might put a cover crop on it for this year,” Knaub said.

They said the garden is in its infancy, but they would host planning meetings in addition to the surveys.

Council member Ben Backus, who does not sit on the committee, floated the idea of the former B&T Metals site, which hosted automobile scrapping and salvage north of U Street at Third Street.

“That area is highly underserved,” Backus said. “It’s definitely a poverty population that would benefit from access to fresh food.”