Committee hosting online Q&A session to answer questions on Scottsbluff aquatics proposal

Members of the citizen's group Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics will be taking to Facebook in order to answer community questions about the proposed Scottsbluff aquatics center.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.,, the committee will host a Live Question and Answer Session on the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffaquatics. Community members can submit their questions in the comments during the Live Broadcast or in advance using this online form: https://forms.gle/6qWSaTva1vToYkdu7 . Representatives from the City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Family YMCA, and Scottsbluff Public Schools will be on hand to answer questions about the project.

On Nov. 8, there will be a ballot initiative for an additional half-cent LB357 sales tax to fund a new Scottsbluff Aquatics Center. If the initiative passes, the aquatics center would feature indoor pool facilities available year-round such as a lap/competition pool, waterslides, water play structures, zero-depth entry, therapy pool, and more.

Operations for this project would be funded through a joint partnership between the City of Scottsbluff, the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, Scottsbluff Public Schools and other potential community partners. The mission of Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics is to address the need to replace aging aquatics infrastructure in the Scottsbluff community to provide health, educational, and recreational opportunities for citizens of all ages.

The committee is hosting this event in order to provide more information to the public about the proposed aquatics center.

For more information visit www.scottsbluffaquatics.com.