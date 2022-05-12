Committee promoting aquatics center plans town halls

The public can learn about the proposed Scottsbluff aquatics center ahead of voting on a ballot measure in November at three town hall meetings later this month.

The Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics Citizens Committee scheduled town hall meetings Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. and Tuesday May 31 at noon and 6 p.m., in the Scottsbluff High School boardroom. The public will learn about the proposed center and provide input on the project. The committee’s mission is to address a stated need to replace aging aquatics facilities in Scottsbluff to provide health, educational and recreational opportunities for all citizens, according to information in a press release.

The public will hear information about the current state of local aquatics facilities like the Westmoor Pool, YMCA swimming pool, former Splash Arena at Scottsbluff High School and the Regional West therapy pool. There will also be discussion on the results of a public input survey conducted in March as well as preliminary project details.

Throughout March the committee collected public information that was aggregated into specific features of a facility the City of Scottsbluff can use to create an illustration for further community feedback. Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics co-chair and longtime YMCA board member Zac Karpf said during the town halls they will present an artist’s rendering of the potential facility.

“Some of the feedback is ‘Don’t just put a water slide in. We want a water slide and an instructional pool and a lap pool and a therapy pool,’” Karpf said. “Well, if you’re going to put all of those things in a facility, that means that you’re going to need a certain amount of square footage to do that. Based on the preliminary feedback we’ve received, this is what one could possibly look like.”

The rendering of a facility will be presented on a couple slides with the survey result findings, Karpf said.

Feedback from the surveys reported on the Scottsbluff Aquatics website indicate 972 people responded to the survey, of which about 531 (54.63%) are Scottsbluff residents, about 187 (19.24%) are Gering residents, about 193 (19.86%) are Scotts Bluff County residents and about 61 (6.28%) are non-county residents.

Scotts Bluff County census numbers were around 36,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 census. That means survey responses represent less than 0.5% of the population.

Despite receiving less than 1,000 responses, Karpf said the committee promoting the center is not concerned.

“I think we did get a broad reach of people who were aware of it and the people who felt strongly about aquatics, they did take the survey,” he said. “But, that is why we’re having these town hall meetings because we want to give more opportunities for people to give any feedback or thoughts that they might have.”

The survey results also found that 42% of respondents are currently members of the Scottsbluff Family YMCA.

The most responses came from 35-44-year-olds at 32.2%, followed by 45-54-year-olds at 19.6%, 25-34-year-olds at 18.5%, 65-year-olds and older at 13.4%, 55-64-year-olds at 12.1% and 18-24-year-olds at 3.6%. Over half of respondents indicated they lived in a three- to four-person household.

Discussion about a community aquatics center has circled throughout the community, school and city boards since 2018. The LB 357 initiative will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, which proposes a half-cent sales tax increase with all of the proceeds going to build the aquatics center. The tax remains in place for 10 years and dissolves once the facility is paid for.

The City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Public Schools and the Scottsbluff Family YMCA have collaborated as community partners for years to bring an aquatics center to the community for the enjoyment of citizens, to attract tourists and for a venue to host athletic competitions. Since the conversations began in 2018, Karpf said the Scottsbluff Family YMCA has done research on potential locations for the center.

The YMCA explored 13 different sites to check feasibility for parking, access and lot size. That information was passed onto the city council to use in narrowing the selection to the proposed site north of the old Albertson’s.

Community members who cannot attend in person can watch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube. However, Karpf said he was uncertain whether those viewers would be able to submit their comments or questions.

“I think we’re going to have somebody monitoring that, but I can’t guarantee that it will happen,” he said. “But I do know that we’re going to give in-room participants preference. We are going to monitor that online stuff and if there are comments made or questions, we’ll be able to share them as well.”

Following the three town hall meetings, Karpf said the next steps are for the City of Scottsbluff to respond to feedback to design a facility, which the committee will share in the months of August, September and October, ahead of the vote.

“After the town hall meetings, we feel like, at that time, people have had enough opportunity to provide feedback and input, so after that, the city’s going to be really intensively looking at designing what that facility might look like,” he said. “We’re going to have a very broad outreach throughout the community with different service groups and different presentations, so that people can be educated more about the facility."

