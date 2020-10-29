Committee recommends awarding $38K in Keno funds

Niedan-Streeks reiterated what she called the benefits of the move, including access to restrooms and parking at Five Rocks and access for volunteers and others to visit. In the deliberations at the end of the meeting, Bentley said he thought Robidoux would get “more bang for our buck as far as it being in town,” and said he trusted Reisig, “to get the job done.”

Melissa Lashley asked for $7,500 for a bronze angel statue and plinth for an Angel of Hope statue for the children’s memorial park honoring her daughter’s memory in Gentry Park. Lashley told the committee she hopes to open the park in 2023, but said her fundraising was sidelined by COVID-19.

Board member Amy Doll asked if she would receive a matching donation, Lashley said she received $5,000 from Oregon Trail Community Foundation and said she doesn’t rule out more funds for the park.

“These parks are recognized nationwide, unfortunately Nebraska only has one as of now in Sidney,” she said.

RaNae Garton, chair of the Gering Merchants Association Board, requested $6,000 for improvements to Santa’s Village. She said none of the buildings will be open to the public due to COVID-19.