Committee recommends awarding $38K in Keno funds

The Gering Lottery/Keno Funds Committee unanimously forwarded five requests totaling $38,000 in Keno funds at the quarterly meeting Wednesday, which would require city council’s final approval.
The state legislature approved Keno, a lottery, bingo-style game, in the 1950s and set conditions in 1990 that cities and counties can use the funds generated for “community betterment purposes.”
Gering Lottery/Keno Funds Committee Chairman Darrell Bentley said the fund usually pulls around $50,000 per quarter, but faced a significant drop between April and July this year. It was back up this quarter with about $54,000 in gross receipts.
The four committee members voted unanimously to approve funds in full for applicants.
Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks appeared on behalf of the Friends of the Robidoux asked for $20,000 to move the Robidoux Trading Post, a replica of an 1840s fur-trade building to a new location near Five Rocks Amphitheater after the city’s lease was terminated. She said Russ Reisig, who owns Russell Excavation and Construction, is helping pay for the cost of moving the building intact, which will require digging underneath and pulling up the foundation. The price for moving the building is estimated to be $25,000.
“Russ has been very generous in working with us and will be contributing some of the cost it would take to actually move the post,” she said. “Therefore, we don’t have to make as big an ask as we originally thought.”
Niedan-Streeks reiterated what she called the benefits of the move, including access to restrooms and parking at Five Rocks and access for volunteers and others to visit. In the deliberations at the end of the meeting, Bentley said he thought Robidoux would get “more bang for our buck as far as it being in town,” and said he trusted Reisig, “to get the job done.”
Melissa Lashley asked for $7,500 for a bronze angel statue and plinth for an Angel of Hope statue for the children’s memorial park honoring her daughter’s memory in Gentry Park. Lashley told the committee she hopes to open the park in 2023, but said her fundraising was sidelined by COVID-19.
Board member Amy Doll asked if she would receive a matching donation, Lashley said she received $5,000 from Oregon Trail Community Foundation and said she doesn’t rule out more funds for the park.
“These parks are recognized nationwide, unfortunately Nebraska only has one as of now in Sidney,” she said.
RaNae Garton, chair of the Gering Merchants Association Board, requested $6,000 for improvements to Santa’s Village. She said none of the buildings will be open to the public due to COVID-19.
“Santa’s Village will look a little different this year,” she said. “We will not be opening up any of the buildings so the kids can’t go in and touch stuff because we’d just have to sanitize continuously,” she said.
Garton said the cost will go to running the program and redoing buildings, including painting, reroofing and replacing lights.
David Wolfe, the executive director of the Legacy of the Plains Museum, asked for $3,300 for a video-conferencing room with a two-fold purpose: teaching virtual classes and business retreats.
He said he wants to provide an alternative for kids who, due to the pandemic “are stuck in class or at home.” He said he’d like to offer virtual tours for classrooms, or even sending samples to classrooms and doing a remote class over video conferencing.
“COVID has really shown the need for it,” he said.
Bentley told Wolfe he was skeptical at first, but said the presentation changed his mind.
“Dave, I was a little bit reluctant to start with because a few years back we bought a lot of the equipment for the Civic Center and in asking some questions, it’s used three, sometimes four times a year, and it’s basically the same thing for video conferencing like if they got economic development meetings in Lincoln,” he said. “It didn’t get used nearly as much as we were told or thought it was.”
Bentley said Civic Center videoconferencing is used for a three-day auction, then added. “But what you’re talking about is going to be a completely different use than I anticipated, I appreciate your presentation, David,”
Education Coordinator Wendy Wells, from the Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center, requested $1,200 for the 2021 Regional Science Fair.
She said at this time, the group is unsure if next spring’s fair will be online only or in-person.
The next step is to bring the recommendations to the Gering City Council, which next meets on Nov. 9.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.