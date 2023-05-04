GERING — The 2023 travel season will kick-off with anticipation and enthusiasm for the year ahead; projections are for a record-setting summer season of events and festivals, sports tourism will be in the forefront with the inaugural USA Cycling Gravel Nationals Championships, group motorcoach tours are booked in for spring and fall, and a strong rebound of convention and meeting business is coming in 2023.

Joining cities, counties and visitors’ bureaus nationwide that champion the Future of Travel, the Gering Visitors Bureau (GVB), the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau (SBAVB) and local tourism stakeholders will host special events to commemorate National Travel & Tourism Week — May 7-13, 2023.

“Our tourism voices are stronger together and during National Travel and Tourism Week we have an opportunity to talk about the importance of tourism – and to educate stakeholders on what the Future of Travel means to us all”, Brenda Leisy, Director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, said in a press release.

“The Future of Travel in Gering and Scotts Bluff County is driven by every person and business in our communities; a bright future starts this National Tourism Week when we’re focusing on the upcoming season of welcoming visitors, sports markets and groups from across the country who have chosen our destination to embrace what can only be experienced here-and in person”, Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau said.

Schedule of National Travel and Tourism Week 2023 Events

Friday, May 5, National Tourism Week 2023 “Proclamation Ceremony, 10 a.m., at the Tenth Street entryway to the Gering Civic Plaza. Join the Mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County Commissioners for the reading and signing of the official proclamation of Travel and Tourism Week in the tri-cities and county. Refreshments will be served after the Proclamation.

Sunday, May 7, “101 Things to Do in Nebraska – 2nd Edition Book Signing” 6 p.m. – Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff. Meet authors Tim and Lisa Trudell, residents of Omaha who own the travel blog “The Walking Tourists”, for a book signing of “101 Things to Do in Nebraska — 2nd Edition” to kick off National Tourism Week 2023.

Tuesday, May 9, Roll Out Your Community Hospitality – Red Carpet Customer Service Training, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Legacy of the Plains Museum, Training by Rural Prosperity Nebraska-UNL. Fun, practical, research-based session is tailor made for staff and management of local attractions, convenience stores, service stations, restaurants, retail shops, lodging and more. Refreshments and prize drawings included. Customer Service training is free of charge. Pre-registration is required by May 5 at Brenda.Leisy@scottsbluffcountyne.gov.

Friday, May 12, “Wear Red for Tourism Day” in Gering, Scotts Bluff County, Scottsbluff and Terrytown. Wearing red during National Tourism Week has signaled unity among tourism industry workers, supporters and stakeholders; Wear Red and Tourism Rally Day is a concentrated community-wide effort to demonstrate tourism’s positive impact on residents, businesses and economies – and in the personal lives of our visitors and travelers.