Communities throughout the Panhandle have planned observances for Memorial Day, set aside for remembering and honoring people who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

This year, Memorial Day is observed on May 29. Area observances will begin on Sunday.

Sunday, May 28

Melbeta: Creighton Valley Cemetery, 2:30 p.m. The cemetery is located east of Gering on Highway 92, County Road U & 27th and a half-mile south.

Monday, May 29

Alliance: The Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance will be hosting its annual Memorial Day program on Monday at 1 p.m. Cemetery Manager Jim Goodwin will recognize the sacrifices made by service members who are interred at NVCA. St. John’s Brass will contribute to the program with the playing of patriotic music. As homage to our fallen heroes, Alliance American Legion Post 7 will conduct a rifle salute and play “Taps.”

The event is open to the public. Seating is available but families are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

The Nebraska Veterans Cemetery is located at 2610 County Road 57 in Alliance.

Hemingford: The Avenue of Flags in Hemingford will go up on Monday, May 29 at 7 a.m., weather permitting. The Memorial Day Program will be at the Hemingford Legion at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at Memorial Park at noon.

Banner County: The Pleasant Hill Cemetery (also known as the Hull Cemetery, 14 miles south of Stegall) will have a program at 11 a.m. Children will decorate veterans’ graves with flowers. The speaker will be Commander Reginald Preston of the United States Navy followed by a flag folding ceremony and a laying a wreath on the Unknown Soldiers Memorial. The playing of Taps will conclude the ceremony.

Following the program, the gathering will adjourn to the Dean Lerwick Farm, which is four miles north of the cemetery (190852 Stegall Road), for a carry-in-dinner with attendees bringing a main dish, table service and chairs. Drinks will be furnished.

Please bring your community and family stories and photos to share. For more information, call Jack Preston, 308-641-1398 or email jpreston@prestonpast.com.

Bayard: Bayard Cemetery, 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather, services will be held at the American Legion Hall.

Chadron: Catholic Cemetery, 9 a.m.; Greenwood Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.; Whitney Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. A luncheon will follow, starting at 11 a.m., at the Chadron American Legion.

Gering: Westlawn Cemetery, 10 a.m. The American Legion Post 36 will include a dedication of its recently-completed pavilion during its ceremonies.

Scottsbluff: Fairview Cemetery, 9 a.m.; Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 11 a.m.; Western Nebraska State Veterans Home, 1:30 p.m.

During the pandemic, ceremonies at the Western Nebraska State Veterans Home have been closed to the public. This year, the public is once again invited to join in ceremonies.

Each of the ceremonies will feature Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer Matt Meyers as the master of ceremonies. Oscar Gonzalez, who served in the U.S. Army, will be the Memorial Day speaker, with other observances such as a patriotic song, poem and the playing of "Taps" planned.

Minatare: Eastlawn Cemetery, 11 a.m.

Kimball: Kimball's Memorial Day observance will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Kimball Cemetery.

The VFW also will serve burgers and fixings at their hall at 227 South Chestnut. Donations will be accepted for the meal.

Kimball resident and Kimball High School social studies teacher Matthew Shoup will be the speaker for 2023 service. Shoup served in the Army for 10 years with the 101st Airborne. He was deployed to Afghanistan from 2001-02 and Iraq from 2003-04. Shoup spent another year in Iraq with the 203rd military intelligence as a biological forensic collector from 2009-10. When Shoup left the Army, he was an E6 staff sergeant.

Statewide: VA Black Hills is also asking the public to take part in a National Moment of Rememberance. According to a press release, a National Moment of Remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time to remember and honor the fallen. All Americans are asked to pause for a moment of silence for one minute in remembrance of the fallen.