Community Action Health Center providies flu and COVID vaccines

With the holidays fast approaching, Community Action Health Center is strongly urging residents to fully protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure they are fully up to date with a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot before gathering with family and friends.

“As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, our healthcare providers continue to see respiratory viruses spreading rapidly across Nebraska and across the country — this includes RSV, influenza, and COVID-19. The U.S. is currently facing its highest flu hospitalization rate in a decade, with young children and seniors most at risk. Vaccines remain the best tools to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19 and flu. It is strongly recommended that all who have not gotten full protection from COVID-19 and the flu get vaccinated right away. Both the new COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot target the current strains of these viruses,” said Gage Stermensky, chief strategy officer.

Community Action Health Center continues to offer the COVID vaccine and booster at no cost and the flu vaccine is available through special programs at low or no cost for uninsured or underinsured residents. Community Action Health Center offers the regular flu vaccine to all and the high-dose flu vaccine to those who qualify.

In addition to urging the public to get fully protected with vaccines, CAHC is also helping residents prepare for a potential fall and winter surge of COVID-19 cases by offering free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents. Households can request one package of two tests on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Please call 632-2450 for an appointment or with any questions. Appointments are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No provider visit is necessary.

Community Action Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center, one of 1,000 members of a national network of action agencies across America. We are a non-profit community-based organization that serves low-income and those unable to meet their needs through other sources. The agency was established in 1965 and provides programs to over 8,000 individuals, children, and families in three main programs areas: Clinical Health- Community Health