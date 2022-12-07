Community Action Health Center welcomes nurse practitioner Brooke Vance Borgman

Community Action Health Center is pleased to announce that Brooke Vance Borgman, APRN has joined our practice and will be seeing patients at Community Action Health Center located at 975 Crescent Drive in Gering.

“We are pleased to welcome Brooke to our practice,” said Gage Stermensky, Chief Strategy Officer “Brooke provides a great blend of top-notch clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for community-based care.”

Brooke received her college education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University, and Midland University. As a nurse practitioner, she is trained in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care as well as Family Practice. She has a background in Pulmonology care as well. Brooke was born in the Panhandle and is happy to be serving the community she grew up in.

Brooke is active in both our primary care and Medication Assisted Treatment program. She is available to see patients Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 308.632.2540 to schedule an appointment.

Community Action Health Center is a primary care, family medicine practice providing comprehensive health care services. Our providers have a wide range of clinical interests and understand the importance of getting to know the patients personally, their medical history, their family, and all the factors that have an impact on their health. To view other services and providers please visit: https://capwn.org/.