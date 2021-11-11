 Skip to main content
Community Christian School hosts Veterans Appreciation Chapel
In honor of Veterans, Community Christian School (CCS) students invited Veterans to a special chapel service to thank them for their service to our country. The Veterans appreciation chapel is an annual event the CCS staff and students look forward to. This year the school was able to hold the event in-person. The service was opened with students leading the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Christian Pledge of Allegiance. Students took turns reciting lines from the poem “Thank you, Veterans” by Margaret Cagle. After singing “Land of Liberty” and “God Bless America”. Veterans had the opportunity to introduce themselves and many of them thanked the students for honoring them. Veterans attending the service represented the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force and were grandparents, parents and family friends of CCS students.

Music teacher for CCS, DeAnna Goranson explained that the students have been looking forward to the service after spending the week learning about what it means to be a Veteran. Students also decorated art work that was displayed on tables and walls for Veterans to take home with them. Pre-K students made tissue paper flowers that they handed to the Veterans.

“Our Veteran appreciation chapel is a school tradition, we enjoy having our Veterans in the building and want to honor them for their sacrifices,” Goranson said.

Following the service, everyone was invited for refreshments of coffee and doughnuts.

