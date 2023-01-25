 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Christian School prepares for enchilada factory

PHOTOS: CCS Enchiladas

Wendi Nichols, a CCS grandparent, ladles enchilada sauce into a bottle to be squirted over the top of plated enchiladas during the enchilada factory fundraiser in 2022. This annual event returns Feb. 7-8.

 Star-Herald file photo

Community Christian School is preparing for its largest fundraiser of the year, its annual enchilada factory.

The enchilada factory will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the CCS gym. On those two days alone, students, families, and volunteers will gather to prepare more than 2,100 enchiladas.

CCS students are already hard at work selling enchiladas for the event. One dozen enchiladas costs $20, and quarts of Taco Town’s famous Pork Chili are also available for $15. Anyone can order from a CCS family by calling the school office at 308-632-2230 or placing an order online through the fundraisers/events tab at www.ccsneb.com.

The enchilada factory is a CCS tradition that has been held annually since 1999, and school representatives say that the event generates a lot of excitement among students.

“The school is already buzzing. Our student body looks forward to the excitement of the enchilada factory every year and our staff is grateful that it remains our biggest annual fundraiser,” said CCS Director of Development Deanna Goranson.

All enchilada pre-orders are due Jan. 30. A limited number of enchiladas will be available for walk-in purchase that Wednesday beginning at noon on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-sale customers can pick up their orders on Tuesday from noon to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Community members wanting to volunteer at the enchilada factory are encouraged to contact the office or visit www.ccsneb.com for more information.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

