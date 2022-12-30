 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community enjoys Wild Lights at Riverside Discovery Center Friday

happy holidays.jpg

The final night of Wild Lights at the Riverside Discovery Center took place Friday and featured a variety of holiday lights and signage throughout the property.

Christmas lights are twinkling throughout the valley and Riverside Discovery Center is no exception. Friday night was the final night for the annual Wild Lights celebration where lights are strung throughout the premises and the indoor exhibit spaces are decorated in festive holiday décor.

“I love Christmas lights,” Korbin Talley, 9, of Scottsbluff said. “They’re beautiful.”

boy at wild lights.jpg

Sonja Talley of Scottsbluff takes a photo of her son Korbin, 9, by a penguin sitting atop an igloo as they walk through Wild Lights at the Riverside Discovery Center.

Korbin’s favorite decoration was the giant Christmas tree light situated over the bears' sanctuary. Mother Sonja noted Korbin’s goal is to one day get a tree like that.

“It’s just been so cold, and we haven’t been able to get out,” Sonja said. “We saw this and were like ‘Oh this is the last night. We have to go.’”

She likes to come with her son to Wild Lights every year.

couple wild lights.jpg

Sarah Preston of Gering and Rylen Lanning of Lincoln stop for a photo under a decorated hut Friday night at Riverside Discovery Center's Wild Lights. The couple enjoyed seeing the holiday lights as well as the animals.

Rylen Lanning of Lincoln traveled to Scottsbluff to spend time with his girlfriend, Sarah Preston of Gering. The two enjoyed an evening at the zoo, something Lanning said is difficult to do in Lincoln.

“This is really cool,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to go to the Lincoln Zoo, but it’s super busy and they only sell a limited number of tickets. It’s nice that there’s a smaller place that is less packed and doesn’t cost as much per person and I can actually get tickets to.”

Lanning added the event was a good opportunity for couples to enjoy time together.

grandkids.jpg

Lilian Brewer and Patrick Gither check out the train set up along the trail of lights at Riverside Discovery Center Friday. They visited the zoo with their grandfather, Patrick Salak.

Lilian Brewer and Patrick Gither attended the Wild Lights for the first time with their grandfather Patrick Salak.

“They are here until Monday when they go back to Boise,” Salak said. “I’m enjoying the lights.”

Brewer said her favorite part was seeing the chimpanzees, while Gither liked the games. The liked playing the Grinch game, where they had to toss a heart into the Grinch’s chest. Everyone who participated won a piece of candy.

“Mine was closest,” Gither said.

“Mine wasn’t,” Brewer added.

edit wild lights.jpg

Jordan Post and wife Heather walk through the Riverside Discovery Center Wild Lights with their children Zeke and Teddy Friday night. The family lives in Fruita, Colorado, but Post's family still lives in Scottsbluff so they came to see them for the holidays.

Jordan and Heather Post of Fruita, Colorado, visited the zoo with their children Zeke and Teddy. Jordan grew up in the area and said returning brought back fond memories.

"I just have fantastic memories here," Jordan said. "The Spooktacular they do in October for Halloween, I think that looms the largest, but I can still remember as a kid what used to be where."

He even volunteered at the zoo for a summer, getting a deeper understanding of what it takes to operate a zoo. Now he is creating new memories with his children while celebrating the holidays back home.

Wild Lights is a fundraiser for Riverside Discovery Center and takes place during the time of year when the zoo sees fewer visitors.

These adorable polar bears love to play! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 
News Editor

Lauren Brant is news editor at the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com. You can reach the Star-Herald newsroom directly by calling 308-632-9040.

