Community Health holds vaccine clinic for students

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scotts Bluff County Community Health has scheduled a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Scottsbluff students ages 12 and up and their families on Monday, May 24 from 4-7 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School. Parents/guardians can sign up students 12 years of age or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine. A parent/guardian must be present in order for vaccinations to be administered. Sign up for a timeslot here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4daea828abfbc70-scottsbluff. Individuals receiving the first dose of the vaccine on May 24 will return to SHS for the second dose on Monday, June 14. If you cannot attend this clinic additional clinics will be made available in the community throughout the summer. For more information on the COVID vaccine visit www.pphd.org.