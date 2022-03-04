Community input needed for Scottsbluff Creative District designation

SCOTTSBLUFF - The 2020 Nebraska Legislature passed a bill to establish the Creative Districts Program to show the arts as an economic driver, support communities in Nebraska in telling their stories and elevate the value of the arts with the application period opening in September.

The Scottsbluff Creative District Steering Committee made up of local artists, business owners and community volunteers have completed two of the four requirements in the process of designating a creative district. A Letter of Intent was signed by the mayor in December followed by an Eligibility Assessment conducted by the Nebraska Arts Council soon after.

The remaining requirements will be a lengthy and strategic process the community must undertake to be selected and achieve the Creative District designation.

The process weighs heavily on the community input portion of the program’s progression and is by far the most important piece to the entire designation. Comments and input from the community ensures that the end result benefits the entire region. Partner organizations and community input play a vital role in determining the direction and scope of the initiative.

Two community meetings are planned to garner input from the public. Both are scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. The first at the Scottsbluff Elk’s Club located at 1614 First Ave. from 12:15-1:45 p.m. and the second at the Guadalupe Center, 1200 East Ninth St. from 6:15-7:45 p.m.

A Creative District is a well-defined geographic area with a high concentration of creative resources and activities serving as a dynamic hub which residents and visitors are proud to support. The proposed Arts District Scottsbluff is on Broadway from 27th to 14th Streets and travels to East Overland from First to 17th Avenues.

