Community invited to celebrate Chadron State Park’s 101st birthday Saturday

Chadron State Park is turning 101 and park officials have planned several family-friendly activities for the celebration on Saturday.

Chadron State Park Assistant Superintendent Josh May said this year’s celebration features a variety of events, food vendors and live entertainment.

The activities kick off at 7 a.m. with the Run for the Hills race. Registration is from 7:15-7:55 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Race director Donna Ritzen said this year’s course was changed.

“The path is on the northwest side of the state park and there are some pretty good hills,” she said. “We’ve lost a lot of volunteers so we had to change the path of our course a little bit.

“The half marathon runners will be doing four laps. We were trying to do a lap around the whole park, but we just didn’t have enough volunteers, so we changed that.”

The top finishers in the 5K, 10K and half marathon will receive a hat and a mug. Participation medals will be handed out to half-marathon participants.

“Like any trails, you might want to bring sunblock and we’ll have some Deet,” Ritzen said. “There might be ticks out there, so they might want to bring something for themselves for ticks.”

Sunblock, Deet and masks will be available at registration. Participants can follow the signs to the registration booth, located in the northwest corner of the park, near the turnoff to the lookout.

Ritzen said the Twisted Crawdad mountain bike races were canceled due to no pre-registrations.

Park activities begin at 9 a.m. with free paddle boat rides until 2 p.m. Life jackets are required for anyone under 16 years old and adults must have life jackets in the boat as per Game and Parks rules.

Free kayak rides will also be available at the pond starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“It’s not on the flier, but at the same time as the paddle boat rides, kids and adults can give a kayak a try if they’ve never been on one,” May said.

Numerous exhibits and vendors will be set up in the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Around the park’s shooting range, there are numerous activities. A bounce house will be set up for kids and a scavenger hunt is planned. Naturalist activities will include an interactive animal exhibits with furs, pelts and skulls on display. Wildlife displays will feature big horn sheep skulls and mountain lion tracking tools. A blacksmith will be doing demonstrations, bending horseshoes into unique shapes.

The public can also get in some target practice at the shooting range.

“The shooting range opens at 10 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s free shoot,” May said. “They can shoot one round of archery and one round of pellet gun.”

The park is limiting people to one round each to limit costs for ammunition.

Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is a car, bike and truck show behind the office.

Food vendors as well as a beer garden will be open throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will be located near the tennis courts.

After grabbing a bite to eat, the public can enjoy a canoe regatta race, hosted by Chadron Kiwanis. Canoes and life jackets will be provided. Registration starts at 2 p.m. on the northwest side of the pond and races start at 2:30 p.m.

“It’s a canoe race on the pond,” May said. “We’ll close down our paddle boats and kayaks so nobody is out there and then they set up a couple floating milk jugs out there. It’s side-by-side with two people in each canoe racing at the same time.”

The fastest team in each round will advance until one team is left standing.

May participated in the regatta, saying the event is entertaining.

“It’s pretty funny,” he said. “We did compete, but we did not make it past our round. It was not good. We’ve had a couple of employees do it last year and they did capsize their canoe.”

The evening events begin with a Children’s Treasure Dive at 5 p.m. at the pool.

“We throw in quarters, nickels, dimes and some washers, so it’s like an Easter egg hunt, but under water,” he said. “If kids get a washer, they can turn it into one of the lifeguards for a prize.”

Festivities wrap up with a live music performance by the Bar Flies at Sports Field from 7-10 p.m.

Visitors can park in any open spots throughout the park Saturday, until 4 p.m. Visitors are asked to follow the signs for parking in the evening. There will be a tram service to the field for the live concert.

May said, “In the morning (the tram service) will be just for fun. People can use it to get around. In the evening, we’ll be parking cars and using the tram service to get people to and from the ball field where the Bar Flies are at.”

Chadron State Park activities are free and open to the public, however, a park pass is required. Daily in state passes are $6 or $30 for an annual pass. Out of state daily passes are $12 and $60 for an annual pass.

For more details on Saturday’s activities or to learn more about Nebraska’s first state park, visit outdoornebraska.gov/chadron/.

