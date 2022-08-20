Community pays respects for fallen Scottsbluff firefighter Ryan Lohr

Hundreds of family members, friends and first responders packed the WNCC gymnasium Saturday to pay their respects to Scottsbluff Fire Department Capt. Ryan Lohr.

Lohr, 47, died Aug. 13 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his parents, wife, children and several other family members.

The observance was a Level 1 Line of Duty Death funeral service, due to the occupational nature of Lohr's cancer.

Pastor Jason Schmidt, of Valley Bible Church, officiated the service. He also provided opening and closing prayers and remarks.

Speakers celebrated Lohr’s constant dedication to serving his community and to being a husband and father for his family. They said he’d made the most of a life cut far too short.

Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle read comments from Lohr’s most recent annual review, which he said occurred around a month ago: “Captain Lohr has faced some challenges in this past year and has done so with a positive attitude. His leadership and direct use of staff continue to enhance the crew of C Shift and the department as a whole. His tenacity to face and conquer challenges is a positive quality … it is a pleasure working with Ryan and I am grateful for him filling the captain position.”

Lohr fought and strived to be the best he could be, and his fellow firefighters will continue to “give that all-out effort as Ryan would,” Schingle said. “We say goodbye to a friend and colleague … but he will live on, because he was a fighter and we’re all going to fight for him.”

Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, who had served as a captain on the Scottsbluff Fire Department and supervised Lohr, said the day was one for mourning, but also for finding room for joy in remembering Lohr’s life.

“I have done many hard things in my lifetime, but there is nothing harder than speaking at a funeral for someone you care for so deeply," Shoemaker said. "There is also no higher honor in life than speaking for someone you love and admire."

He said the people remembering him will forever remember Lohr for his courage and his dedication to his family, his community and for life itself.

“In one of our last conversations when I was Ryan’s captain … I said ‘Ryan, I need you to remember something. Remember you’re someone’s hero.’ He sat there and he said, ‘I’m no one’s hero. I’m just a firefighter.’

“That made me stop for a second … and I said, ‘Let me put it this way then. You’re an ordinary person that from time to time does extraordinary things. That’s what firefighters do … he’s like, ‘Well I’ll give in and I’ll agree with that. I said ‘Ryan, that statement says you’re a hero.’

He is a hero to me,” Shoemaker added. “But he was so humble, he couldn’t see what we do.”

He then praised Lohr’s commitment to being a firefighter for so many years.

“Thank you for sharing him with us,” Shoemaker said to Lohr’s family. To his parents, he added: “Rick and Peggy, thank you for the gift that was Ryan.”

Lohr’s wife, Andrea, spoke at the service, thanking the community for the support they showed her husband.

“We are so humbled by all the love we’re being shown today. Ryan would be honored and humbled as well,” she told the crowd.

She said her husband always fought against his cancer, just as he fought to achieve any goal he set his mind to like building the family’s dream home.

“Trust me when I say you want your sons to grow up to be a Ryan," Andrea Lohr said. "You want your daughter to marry a Ryan. And you definitely want to employ a Ryan. He was simply the best.”

She said she celebrated the memories of adventures they’d had together, and thanked the fire department for always taking care of her husband.

She said to her daughters, “It’s so hard to turn the page knowing Dad isn’t going to be in the next chapter. But your stories have to go on. He’ll be your biggest supporter from within you, and I promise you will always know he’s there.”

Andrea Lohr said her husband was never mad or bitter about his diagnosis and was courageous throughout the ordeal.

“He said ‘We each get a turn, and mine just came so much earlier than I thought it would,’” she told the crowd. “I hold on dearly to the fact that the next time I get to see Ryan, he will be happy and healthy and whole again, and it will be forever.”

When the ceremony had finished, Lohr’s flag-draped casket was loaded onto a fire engine. A procession of emergency vehicles, motorcycles and mourners’ cars escorted the fallen firefighter to his final resting place at the Westlawn Ceremony in Gering.