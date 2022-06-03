 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Pharmacy at Regional West offers free opioid overdose reversal medicine

Nebraska residents now have access to a free, potentially lifesaving medication at Regional West’s Community Pharmacy that can help reverse opioid overdoses.

Community Pharmacy is a participating pharmacy with Stop Overdose Nebraska, a program that educates Nebraskans about opioid addiction resources and distributes NARCAN, a fast-acting nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. Anyone who is a Nebraska resident can obtain NARCAN for free, no prescription required, at Community Pharmacy.

“NARCAN is needle-free, easy to use, and doesn’t require medical training, so family, friends, and caregivers can administer it,” said Michelle Smith, RPh, operations manager at Community Pharmacy. “Many accidental overdoses can occur in the home setting, so it’s important to be prepared in case of an emergency.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 136 people in the U.S. die every day from an opioid overdose. Though Nebraska’s numbers are lower, roughly 35% of the state’s 209 overdose-related deaths in 2020 were opioid-related. The CDC reports synthetic opioids, particularly those involving fentanyl, have contributed to a rise in opioid overdose deaths.

To learn more about obtaining NARCAN at Regional West’s Community Pharmacy, call 308-630-1900. For more information about Stop Overdose Nebraska, visit https://stopodne.com.

