Community swimming pool staffs readying for opening days

The COVID pandemic shuttered more than half of the Panhandle’s swimming pools in 2020, but the kids will win this year.
At each of the nine regional pools that the Star-Herald contacted Thursday, pool managers, lifeguards, plumbers and others were racing to be ready for opening day in a week or so.
Last year just a handful of pools instituted health and safety protocols and found ways to open, so Thursday, when motorists saw the pools were full at Scottsbluff’s Westmoor Water Park, some couldn’t resist pulling in for a closer look at the sparkling blue water.
“As soon as they saw those water features and water buckets dumping, it was like a beacon,” Westmoor pool manager Vanessa Woolsey said. “Summer has started and the pool is about to open.”
Westmoor was among the majority of pools forced to stay closed in 2020, but Woolsey is looking to set attendance records at the Scottsbluff attraction as children and adults make up for lost time.
Reopening has been a complicated affair, most pool managers said.
Many were patching and painting over leaks in the tubs, while others scrambled to hire staff. Just as businesses have run into brick walls trying in the post-COVID economy to hire help, so have the Panhandle’s swimming pools.
Some reported pay scales ranging from $9 per hour to $15, depending on responsibilities and training. The pandemic tossed its own unique hurdle at pools. Because some decided not to open or decided late in the spring, veteran managers and lifeguards looked elsewhere for summer work. As a result, 2021 is a year that lost one year of lifeguard leaders, Shana Brown, the culture and leisure services director and pool manager in Alliance, said.
“Typically, I have college kids coming back and taking on leadership roles at the pool,” Brown said.
She has hired a manager and assistant manager, but also must hire 13 lifeguards and six cashiers to fill her complement.
Like most people with the word “park” in their title, Brown was busy preparing to reopen the Alliance pool, but there also was a fountain needing attention, along with park landscapes and the cemetery.
“It’s absolutely crunch time right now,” Brown said.
Scottsbluff Park Supervisor Rick Deeds also had his hands full. Earlier, he had repaired the slides at the water park and fixed a leaky tub. He felt the cool spray of the water features Thursday as plumbers cranked open the valves, but there was no lingering. Deeds had broken lawn mowers to fix and acres of grass to groom.
Although hiring lifeguards and having them trained before opening day seemed to be the biggest obstacle pool managers were encountering, some said they were a bit anxious about chlorine.
The water sanitizing agent is in short supply in some parts of the United States, but most Panhandle pool managers ordered their chlorine early to ensure their pools could reopen. Only a couple of managers said they still were waiting for their chlorine shipments to arrive.
In Bridgeport, Charlee Wallesen doubles as community center director and pool manager. She said the Bridgeport pool was open in 2020 despite the pandemic. As a result, swimmers came from every direction to take a dip and cool off. It was the same in Kimball, pool manager Annette Brower said.
“Kimball was one of the only pools that was open. We even had families come up from Brush, Colorado.”
Wallesen said swimmers at Bridgeport got a special treat: Free admission.
Wallesen said that considering legal complications if anyone became infected by the coronavirus, “it was less liability if we didn’t charge a fee.”
COVI9-19 doesn’t seem to be as large of a threat in 2021, but that won’t change Bridgeport’s stance.
There will be free admission again this year — and youth sports will be free, too.