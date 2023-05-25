Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chimney Rock Faith Theater will return to offer a community worship service in a tradition that dates back to the 1930s. The community worship service will be held June 3 and June 4, at 5:30 p.m.

This year, the community worship service will include theatrical performances by Luke Storer and Connie Mathias, both identified as Bible character reenactors in information about this year’s services. Storer and Turning Point Apostolic Praise Team will also perform musical selections.

The site for the worship service is the former historic site that housed the “Gift of God” play that was presented at Chimney Rock from 1930-1941. Organizer Jerry Fegler told the Star-Herald that he and others have been working to revive the amphitheater, setting up 12-foot tall crosses at the site and using the large choir loft that remains at the site.

Fegler, Storer and others hosted a community worship service last June, which Fegler said went quite well. This year, they have expanded the service to an hour-long service.

“The setting is very unique,” Fegler said as he planned last year’s service. “You can see why the people chose that setting to do the play in because it kind of reminds you of the Judean hillside.

To get to the amphitheater, travel to the Chimney Rock Visitor Center, go south past the center and then turn right at the county road.

In case of inclement weather, the service will move to the Bayard High School Auditorium, located at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street in Bayard.

The worship service is free and open to the public.