Comunity rallies behind Finishline Café owners after motorcycle accident

Both Jaci and Jarvis said they couldn’t believe the overwhelming support they’ve been receiving throughout the whole ordeal.

“I mean, just instantly, we started getting, you know — people were scrambling to put stuff together for us,” Jarvis said.

Jaci said, “Let me tell you I didn’t know I had that many friends in this world, because the phone and Facebook and everything was blowing up.”

Even looking to the future when Jaci will eventually get to go home, people have already told them they would be willing to help get the café back up and running. No matter what, the Brills are determined to make it happen.

“Our daughter is going to help us on the weekends. My mom’s going to come down,” Jarvis said. “I’ve got a lot of people that said they’ll come in and wait tables, if they have to or do whatever they need to do.”

Jaci said, “We’re going to do what we got to do. That’s what we do. … Things may change a little, but we’re going to figure it out.”

Jaci said that accepting the help was a little hard for her at first, but now she’s grateful for all that the community has done for her and her family.