Conditions continue to improve following winter storm

Road conditions are improving following the winter storm that dropped up to a foot of snow on much of western Nebraska.

As of Thursday afternoon, roads in the Panhandle were showing signs of improvement, with some reported as completely clear. NE 92 between Scottsbluff and the Wyoming border was declared clear by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, as were portions of NE 87, NE 27, and US 20 in the northern Panhandle.

I-80 and US 30 remained closed between the Wyoming border and Grand Island at that time, as did NE 27 between US 30 and Oshkosh.

Several major roads were still listed as completely or partially covered. Completely covered roads included NE 71 between Harrisburg and the Colorado border and US 385 between US 30 and Dalton. NE 71 was listed as partially covered north of Harrisburg, as were NE 92 and US 26.

Highs are expected to remain in the low 30s throughout the weekend with winds of 5 to 15 mph possible. Lows are likely to remain in the mid-teens. Sunday will bring a 20-30% chance of snow that will continue into Monday.