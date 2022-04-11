Congressman Adrian Smith talks trade, energy

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith is back in the Panhandle this week, visiting businesses and student groups across the expansive Third District. He met with the Star-Herald on Monday, where he discussed a variety of topics regarding legislation and his personal goals in Washington, D.C.

The top issues he said he’s heard about from constituents include workforce and housing shortages, inflation and supply chain issues. Even in places like his childhood home of Gering, there are very few houses for sale. However, he said there is bipartisan support for reforming programs so that people who need assistance because of these issues get it.

Smith posited that people might be cautious about making long-term plans in the current economy.

“We need to get the American people thinking about their own financial future,” he said. “... We had a great economy before the pandemic. We had rising wages and low inflation. I mean people were really getting ahead. Now we have rising wages but inflation overtakes that. That’s a huge concern.”

Smith said increased spending is one of the reasons for inflation issues, not a potential solution to them.

“We need to get our spending in order in Washington. The number one thing that contributed to inflation was all this cash being pushed into the economy,” he said. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, or SECURE 2.0, is one piece of legislation which Smith said would entice employers to encourage their workers to start saving for the future.

Smith is the leading Republican on the Subcommittee on Trade of the Ways and Means Committee, so he discussed trade as well. He said he’d like the Biden administration to expand access to foreign markets and be competitive with larger nations like China.

“Trade doesn’t seem to be a high priority of this administration,” Smith said. “... When you look at the momentum we had on trade (in the previous administration), it could have very easily been the case that the Biden administration take the momentum and move forward and they seem to have made the conscious decision not to.”

Smith said energy use was one factor which could be tweaked to lessen inflation on the American consumer.

“We shouldn’t be importing oil from Russia. That’s funding their attacks on Ukraine ... we need to look at more domestic supplies of petroleum. That’s the number one thing we should do,” he said.

To reduce America’s need for foreign petroleum, Smith recommended the country invest more in domestic oil production, something he said Biden campaigned on eliminating. Smith also encouraged energy innovation and new energy technology, but said federal policy has to be flexible.

“I’m not even saying having certain or special incentives, but overall with the expense and research and development that can ultimately help consumers. We’ve got some provisions on the books in our tax code that encourages investment in any industry,” he said.

Smith also rallied in support of Medicare and Social Security, saying he wanted to curb debt as well as spending in the years he’ll serve if re-elected in November.

