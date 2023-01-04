 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Congressman updates schedule of upcoming staff mobile offices

Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at an upcoming mobile office in Alliance, Rushville, Chadron, and Harrison.

Third District residents can meet at a mobile office directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at the following times and locations:

—  Thursday, Jan. 5, Box Butte Courthouse, 515 Box Butte Ave., Alliance, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

—   Tuesday, Jan. 24th, Sheridan County Courthouse, 303 East 2nd St., Rushville, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

—  Friday, Jan. 27, Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main St., Chadron, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

— Wednesday, Feb. 1, Sioux County Courthouse, 325 Main St., Harrison, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.

