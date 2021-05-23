Connor Robles remains steadfast in dedication to nursing

For Connor Robles, RN care coordinator and triage nurse at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Gering, nursing runs in the family.
“My mom is an intake nurse here at Regional West, and I have aunts who are nurses as well,” Robles said. “My mother was a big influence in me getting started as a nurse.”
Robles, a Scottsbluff native, began her nursing journey working as a certified nurse assistant (CNA) in a long-term care facility. After graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 2013, she earned an Associate’s Degree in Nursing in 2017 from Western Nebraska Community College. A month later, she passed her boards. Since then, Robles has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing through Purdue Global University.
“Working as a CNA for five years in both the long-term care setting and in the acute care setting here at Regional West, plus seeing the nurses work, also helped influence my decision to become a nurse. I love helping people,” Robles said.
In the span of Robles’ healthcare career, the nursing landscape has gone through some changes, but helping patients remained at the heart of the job. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In Robles’ clinic, this meant changing procedures such as separating well visit and sick visit patients. Telehealth visits and screening became commonplace, but the mission remained the same – keeping patients safe and healthy.
“I never thought I’d be a nurse in a pandemic,” she said.
Though the nursing world faced new challenges, Robles said she was proud of how she and her fellow nurses adapted so quickly.
“One positive that’s come out of the pandemic is how quickly we were able to adapt to change. At the beginning, we didn’t know what to expect, but we’ve come out stronger. I’m also glad people are being more cautious overall; people are more aware of things such as handwashing and keeping distance,” she said.
One thing that’s remained constant is Robles’ dedication to providing exceptional patient care. To Robles, nursing works best when communication flows smoothly. When patients feel comfortable, it’s easier to work with a mutual respect and trust.
“Patients feel better if you’re listening to them. If they feel comfortable, they’ll open up, and you can do much more for them,” she said.
When she’s not caring for patients, Robles enjoys spending time with her husband and their “fur babies;” a husky and a Labrador retriever. This month, baby boy Robles will make it a party of five.
Though Robles has accomplished her goal of earning a bachelor’s degree, she sees countless opportunities on the horizon for her nursing career.