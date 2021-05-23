Connor Robles remains steadfast in dedication to nursing

“I never thought I’d be a nurse in a pandemic,” she said.

Though the nursing world faced new challenges, Robles said she was proud of how she and her fellow nurses adapted so quickly.

“One positive that’s come out of the pandemic is how quickly we were able to adapt to change. At the beginning, we didn’t know what to expect, but we’ve come out stronger. I’m also glad people are being more cautious overall; people are more aware of things such as handwashing and keeping distance,” she said.

One thing that’s remained constant is Robles’ dedication to providing exceptional patient care. To Robles, nursing works best when communication flows smoothly. When patients feel comfortable, it’s easier to work with a mutual respect and trust.

“Patients feel better if you’re listening to them. If they feel comfortable, they’ll open up, and you can do much more for them,” she said.

When she’s not caring for patients, Robles enjoys spending time with her husband and their “fur babies;” a husky and a Labrador retriever. This month, baby boy Robles will make it a party of five.