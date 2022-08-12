Consortium hosting engagement sessions on Nebraska court system

The Nebraska Consortium of Tribal, State, and Federal Courts has invited Native American communities to share their thoughts and concerns about the court system in Nebraska at two public engagement sessions that will be held in the Panhandle next week.

The Nebraska Consortium of Tribal, State, and Federal Courts with facilitator Judge William Thorne, Jr. (Ret.) of the Pomo Tribe will meet with Native American community members in Scottsbluff and Rushville.

A session in Scottsbluff will be held Aug. 15, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lakota Lutheran Center, 1200 E. Overland and in Rushville, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rushville American Legion Club,206 Sprague St. in Rushville.

In November 2019, the Consortium of Tribal, State, and Federal Courts convened four discussion sessions in Omaha, Niobrara, Macy and Winnebago. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consurtium postponed discussions with the Native American communities in the Scottsbluff area.

The consortium will reconvene in Rushville and Scottsbluff to participate in two more public engagement events.

Participants will be given the opportunity to share their experiences and perceptions of the tribal, state, and federal courts. The information gathered through the discussion sessions will help to inform the future work of the Consortium in facilitating communication and collaboration between court systems. The discussion sessions are promoted in partnership with the tribes and include outreach to community leaders.

This public engagement initiative is designed to: Improve Native Americans’ public trust and confidence in the courts; Improve the state and federal courts’ confidence in and understanding of the tribal court system; Identify ways to address disparate treatment in the court system with a specific focus on addressing jurisdictional issues among the tribal, state, and federal courts and law enforcement entities; and, Improve judicial awareness and training regarding the realities faced by Native American populations in Nebraska.

Justice Stephanie Stacy said, “By giving voice to our Native American communities and listening to the concerns of those who look to our tribal, state, and federal courts to deliver swift, fair justice, we hope to improve the justice system in Nebraska and increase public trust and confidence in our courts.”

Nebraska Supreme Court approved creation of a Consortium of Tribal, State, and Federal Courts in August 2018 – the public engagement project is the first major undertaking of the Consortium.

The Nebraska Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission is co-chaired by Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Stacy and Nebraska State Bar Association Executive Director Liz Neeley and is one of six national recipients of a National Center for State Courts Public Engagement grant.