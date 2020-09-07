Contact Tracing: How does it work?

Since March, when COVID-19 cases first started being reported in the Panhandle, a common phrase, “contact tracing,” has often been used.
In February, Vice President Mike Pence touted contract tracing as a way to contain the coronavirus outbreak. He cited contact tracing as successful in 2014 for a patient with Middle East Respiratory syndrome when he was governor of Indiana.
“I’m proud to say that the state of Indiana secured that patient, found out everyone they’d ever contacted. There were no additional infections, and that patient recovered. There was only one other MERS disease,” he said at a White House briefing, referring to a case in Florida, according to an Associated Press story.
Panhandle Public Health officials have explained contact tracing several times during daily briefings. Gov. Pete Ricketts even directed a rundown of contact tracing during a May press conference.
What is contact tracing?
Ricketts and Felicia Quintana-Zinn, deputy director within the Division of Public Health of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), explained that contact tracing is investigative work to figure out who may have been exposed to a disease.
Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel and Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that the two health departments follow the same systems, beginning investigations as soon as results from a positive test.
The coronavirus is spread, mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in “close contact,” or within six feet of each other. It is spread through respiratory droplets when a person coughs, sneezes or talks.
“No matter if it is a private test done in a point of care setting, you know at a hospital or doctor’s office, or whether it’s done at TestNebraska ... we get those results back here,” Schnell said. “...And then that’s how we know to start doing the investigation and contact tracing.”
Identifying close contacts
The contact tracing begins with the patient, and then branches out from there.
“We talk to them: When did your symptoms first start, go back two days prior to that, and then just help them think through who all they may have been in close to six feet for 15 minutes,” Engel said.
As the pandemic enters its seventh month, people are more aware of there comings and goings than they may have been in the first months. That has helped make contact investigations easier, Schnell and Engel said.
At the same time, some are resistant to identifying close contacts, which can make it difficult. In those instances, remind the public:
Isolation vs. quarantine
A person who has tested positive for the coronavirus is required, by directed health measures to isolate for 10 days after the start of symptoms.
If the person testing positive has symptoms, such as cough, headache and fever, they’ll be asked to track and provide close contacts within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.
“You can be contagious before you would know that you’re feeling sick,” Schnell said.
Health officials have commonly referred to this as “shedding the virus.” Studies show that the virus can shed for 10 days.
Some persons who test positive may be asymptomatic. It’s still unknown why some people do not show symptoms of the virus, but those persons are still required to isolate. Schnell said that health care workers and others who have point-in-time testing are examples of persons who can often be identified as testing positive, but not showing symptoms. Studies show that asymptomatic persons continue to “shed” the virus and can infect others. They will be treated similarly to a person who is showing symptoms.
Like a person who is showing symptoms, asymptomatic persons will also be asked who they have been around within 48 hours. Anyone testing positive will need to isolate - or separate themselves from family members or friends and stay home — for the required 10 days period.
Those people identified as close contacts will need to quarantine for 14 days. That is because the incubation period of the virus is 14 days.
“That’s the period of time that you could develop the virus,” Schnell explains.
Effective Sept. 1, teachers have been identified as essential workers and, if identified as a close contact, could continue to work, but would be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and monitor symptoms twice a day. Engel said that much of that would depend on the policy of the school district that they work for.
Outside of work, teachers and other essential workers are required to quarantine at home.
Confusion
Area fairs, rodeos and even a funeral have been among the events that have had persons attend who did test positive for the coronavirus. Some events have been announced as community exposure sites. However, not all events are reported as community exposure sites.
“We only (announce community exposure sites) if we can’t identify those people that were around (a person who has tested positive) within six feet, for 15 minutes, and that person was not wearing a mask,” Schnell said. “That’s why we have very few because people have become much more aware and are social distancing and wearing a mask.”
There have been those times when people have tested positive that they are have attended gatherings, were a lot of places or around a lot of people at the gathering, and public notification is warranted.
“It (identifying a community exposure site) is just really a means to tell everybody that they should be monitoring for symptoms,” she explained.
Engel said, “Of all the things that (identifying a community exposure site) is the most confusing to people. And, there’s so much emotion involved if we ever name a community exposure site and I think it’s because people don’t understand what that means.”
Community spread is also a confusing phrase for people. Community spread means that a person who has tested positive is unable to identify a close contact that they have been around and may have exposed them to the virus.
Engel said she believes that the initial direction given in community spread cases during the first few weeks of the coronavirus to have health officials report all places that a person may have been has caused some confusion. That practice was done because people weren’t as able as they are today to identify places where they were exposed.
Some people believe that places such as grocery stores should be reported as community exposure sites, but changing guidance as studies evaluated spread determined that it was not necessary to name grocery stores as community exposure sites. In most instances, shoppers aren’t lingering around others for more than 15 minutes or within 6-feet. Many stores have put requirements into place, such as asking patrons to walk in certain directions to keep flows moving and even requiring masks to limit exposure to employees and other customers. Masks are recommended when shopping and going out into the community.
‘Fun Police’
In one PPHD phone call, officials noted that they are often called the “fun police” or criticized due to the directed health measures. In Nebraska, directed health measures have been put into place by Gov. Pete Ricketts, in consultation with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Local health departments have been tasked with overseeing application of the directed health measures.
“We have reviewed and approved over 150 applications for events and gatherings,” Engel said. “And, the only thing that we’ve ever said no to, we didn’t even get an application on it.”
She said that event, a parade, was prohibited by the directed health measures. The health district has not denied any events, though elements, such as parades or carnivals, have been denied.
“What we feel those applications are is an opportunity to help make it a safer event,” she said. “That’s what we see our role as.”
Of course, just because an event is required to put together a public health plan doesn’t mean that safety measures are necessarily followed. Even as all Nebraska counties are expected to move into Phase 4, directed health measures continue to advise people to sit in groups of 8 people, confined to family groups, at least six feet apart, and suggest wearing a mask.
Taylor Gage, a spokesperson for Ricketts, told in an Aug. 18 interview, “DHMS are enforced by local law enforcement, and do carry the force of law.” He said that Rule and Regulation 173 NAC 6 provides the authority for the DHMs.
Phase 4
Some national health officials have said that at some point, community spread may be wide enough that identifying community exposure sites and other tracing efforts will be for naught.
Locally, Engel said, “We don’t have the community spread to the amount where we can just ... say, ‘It’s everywhere.’ Although, people should consider that (and take precautions).”
Asked how health officials would determine that, Engel advised that direction from the state has identified percentages of community spread that would identify those points. Western Nebraska has been under a directed health measure since the first measure was put into place on March 20, when the first case of community spread was identified in Scotts Bluff County.
Last week, Ricketts indicated that all counties currently in Phase 3 of directed health measures are expected to move to Phase 4 by Sept. 14. The Panhandle will move into Phase 4 on Sept. 11. Phase 4 removes much of the restrictions on businesses, such as salons, and other activities.
However, indoor gatherings will continue to be limited to 75 percent of capacity. Outdoor gatherings can return to full capacity.
Health officials have advised that the lessening of phases does not mean that the risk of the coronavirus has eased.
“Actually, every phase we move into increases the risk,” Engel said. “Because more things are open, more things are allowed.”
Hopefully, she said, people have “gotten the message” to continue to protect themselves: wear a mask, stay six feet apart and wash your hands or hand sanitize.
Currently, the Panhandle is seeing the highest number of positive cases, and recently had the most hospitalizations, it has had since March. On Thursday, officials announced 40 new cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle.
“I think that in itself speaks to (protecting yourself),” Schnell said. “With school being back in session and people being out a lot more, we’re seeing more cases. ... People are tired of the message, but it comes down to that we need to take care of each other and ourselves.”
