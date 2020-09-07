Contact Tracing: How does it work?

Since March, when COVID-19 cases first started being reported in the Panhandle, a common phrase, “contact tracing,” has often been used.

In February, Vice President Mike Pence touted contract tracing as a way to contain the coronavirus outbreak. He cited contact tracing as successful in 2014 for a patient with Middle East Respiratory syndrome when he was governor of Indiana.

“I’m proud to say that the state of Indiana secured that patient, found out everyone they’d ever contacted. There were no additional infections, and that patient recovered. There was only one other MERS disease,” he said at a White House briefing, referring to a case in Florida, according to an Associated Press story.

Panhandle Public Health officials have explained contact tracing several times during daily briefings. Gov. Pete Ricketts even directed a rundown of contact tracing during a May press conference.

What is contact tracing?

Ricketts and Felicia Quintana-Zinn, deputy director within the Division of Public Health of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), explained that contact tracing is investigative work to figure out who may have been exposed to a disease.

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel and Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that the two health departments follow the same systems, beginning investigations as soon as results from a positive test.

The coronavirus is spread, mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in “close contact,” or within six feet of each other. It is spread through respiratory droplets when a person coughs, sneezes or talks.