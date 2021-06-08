Contests, bands, fireworks planned for Mitchell Concert in the Park

Planning is underway for the annual Concert in the Park, an Independence Day celebration held in Mitchell.

Shane Reinpold, one of the volunteer organizing committee members, said the celebration has been going on for about 15 years. Originally, the event fell under the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, but now an organizing committee keeps the fun activities going each year.

The event, which is held on July 3 from 4 p.m. until dark, will start with two fun food-eating contests. A pie-eating contest, limited to six people, was held for the first time two years ago.

“It worked really well,” Reinpold said. “So, we are doing it again.”

A second contest, a hot dog eating contest, is a fan favorite.

“The hot dog-eating contest is a fun contest that people enjoy.”

Everyone from singers to magicians can show off their skills at a talent contest designed to bring unique entertainment to the Concert in the Park stage. In 2020, Reinpold said, five people, all singers, showcased their talents, however, any talent is welcome and the show is modeled after past talent shows that have been in the area.