Contests, bands, fireworks planned for Mitchell Concert in the Park

Planning is underway for the annual Concert in the Park, an Independence Day celebration held in Mitchell.
Shane Reinpold, one of the volunteer organizing committee members, said the celebration has been going on for about 15 years. Originally, the event fell under the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, but now an organizing committee keeps the fun activities going each year.
The event, which is held on July 3 from 4 p.m. until dark, will start with two fun food-eating contests. A pie-eating contest, limited to six people, was held for the first time two years ago.
“It worked really well,” Reinpold said. “So, we are doing it again.”
A second contest, a hot dog eating contest, is a fan favorite.
“The hot dog-eating contest is a fun contest that people enjoy.”
Everyone from singers to magicians can show off their skills at a talent contest designed to bring unique entertainment to the Concert in the Park stage. In 2020, Reinpold said, five people, all singers, showcased their talents, however, any talent is welcome and the show is modeled after past talent shows that have been in the area.
“We are open to anything, singing, juggling, magicians, whatever. We just want to make it fun.”
Cash prizes will be offered to sponsors. Currently, the top prize is $100, but Reinpold is hoping to increase that prize as more sponsors come on for the Concert in the Park.
The contests are just part of the entertainment for the Concert in the Park. True to its name, performances from area bands are also a part of the event. The Drivin’ Dynamics has already signed on, and Reinpold said anyone interested in participating is asked to contact him.
The evening ends with an ice cream social and fireworks show. The fireworks show, sponsored each year by About Time Clockmaking, is the trademark of the event.
“It’s a great fireworks show,” Reinpold said.
He said the show lasts about 20 minutes each year.
For more about getting involved in the Concert in the Park event, including as a sponsor, contact Reinpold for more information, 308-641-1692.