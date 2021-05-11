Contractor to pour concrete deck on new pedestrian bridge

SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff in conjunction with Paul Reed Construction Company advises the motoring public that Highway 26 between Avenue B and Fifth Avenue will be closed to traffic on Wednesday night, May 12.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. This time frame closure will allow the contractor to pour the concrete deck on the new pedestrian bridge over Highway 26. There will be detours in place to guide motorists around the highway closures.