Coordinator of state human trafficking task force to speak in Sidney

Glen Parks from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will be the featured speaking during an Elevate Community Conversations live event Aug. 29 at the Sidney High School auditorium in Sidney.

The event will be held 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Parks is the coordinator for the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force. Also joining the live event, Madeline Walker from the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence and Arianna Nouragas form the DOVES Program from Sidney will also be speaking.