Coping with the holidays

The desire to have “the perfect Christmas” can be a strain in the best of years, let alone a year full of changes due to a pandemic.
Being nine months into a pandemic is bringing a new set of challenges for all of us to navigate. The Star-Herald visited with Psychologist Catherine Jones-Hazledine, who has been practicing at Western Behavioral Health in Rushville for 16 years, about taking care of ourselves mentally, this holiday season.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Jones-Hazledine and others at the Western Behavioral Health Clinic in Rushville have been offering services remotely. The clinic is an integrated clinic, based in Rushville, but offers service in eight different communities within medical settings. The pandemic has meant some adjustments for patients, she said, but because of the remoteness of some of its clinics prior to the pandemic, clinicians would meet with patients in-person every other week. On alternate weeks, care would be supplemented with telehealth.
“A lot of our patients had at least some experience with telehealth before the pandemic,” Jones-Hazledine said. “Even those who hadn’t, they’ve really done extremely well and some of them have even done better than in person.”
In some of those instances, she theorized, patients are feeling more comfortable within their own home, and possibly being more forthcoming, because they’re “in their safe place.”
With telehealth a standard part of its practice, it’s given Western Behavioral Health Clinic an opportunity to reach patients during this stressful time of a pandemic, and on top of that, the holidays.
“there are certain kind of core stressors or issues that people are dealing with,” Jones-Hazledine said. “One of the most common would be a sense of isolation.”
Some people are experiencing full quarantines, possibly because they are experiencing a health care issue that puts them at high-risk during the pandemic or they are in a facility that has been closed to visitors. Some people are feeling isolated, or lonely, because they are unable to see people that they normally connect with because those persons have been quarantining or isolating.
“We have had clients who have had a really high level of anxiety about COVID,” she said. “Maybe they have an anxiety disorder already, and now that anxiety focuses on concern about getting sick or their family getting sick.”
Jones-Hazeldine said she particularly saw an increase in anxiety, especially in the early days of the pandemic, among people who work as teachers, in medical or emergency care and similar careers as they experience fear or uncertainty about bringing the virus home. “There were so many unknowns, like how did they work in a setting, and then come home and keep their families safe.”
People have also been struggling with juggling multiple demands. Parents have struggled with managing their children’s remote learning, remote working and other demands. Financial-related stressors can contribute to increased stress during the holiday season.
Holiday Celebrations
This year, there are also some unique stressors, such as whether or not to celebrate with family. The CDC has recommended against large family gatherings, or traveling, but such a change can be emotional for people used to gathering for the holidays.
“One of the big stressors that patients are talking about is when there are differences among the extended family in terms of their philosophies about how to handle (the holidays in a pandemic),” Jones-Hazledine said. “We have had a lot of patients who are really struggling to know what to do, because they normally gather with their extended family, and their extended family doesn’t feel like there’s any need for a particular precaution. So, they are experiencing a lot of pressure to continue with normal family traditions.
Some people are fearful that if they make a choice not to spend time with family that it will result in a disconnect from family that extends past the holidays. Some will choose to join their family, to keep the peace, but then experience anxiety about their own health or a susceptible family member’s health. And, for those who are very clear about their priorities, they are again dealing with feelings of isolation over the holiday season.
“The holidays are looking different than they have ever before,” she said. “There is just no winning.”
Relieving Stress
Some of the suggestions that Jones-Hazledine offers for relieving stress related to the holidays and the pandemic:
— Cut yourself a break.
“The single biggest issue with juggling multiple things is people’s expectations of themselves,” she said. “We will hear, ‘I am just not getting anything right,’ or ‘I’m failing because I didn’t get this done or this accomplished.'”
The very first thing that we try to really validate for people is that is just an unbelievably difficult time. We have to be kind to ourselves and show ourselves the same grace that we would to somebody else.”
— Identify the things that you can control. There are some things that are most in our control, and we can target those things for accomplishments, Jones-Hazledine said.
“Try to change how we’re thinking about (an issue) to reflect at the end of the day more on what we were able to accomplish as opposed to maybe the things that didn’t get done.”
— Set appropriate expectations and accomplishments.
Setting appropriate expectations and accomplishments and focusing on what we can control instead of the many, many things that we can’t can bring us back to ourselves.
“Chronic stress is very, very difficult physically and mentally on our body, on our brains,” she said, explaining that stress hormones release cortisol that can take a huge toll on our mood and even affect our immune systems.
— Make time for self-care.
To reduce chronic stress, Jones-Hazledine suggests developing self-calming or mindfulnesses strategies that work for you. She calls taking time for self-care “cortisol breaks.”
Things such as taking a break to focus on breathing, visualization strategies used in mediation or even reading a fiction book for 20 or 30 minutes can be helpful in reducing stress and feeling overwhelmed.
— Make connections.
During this time of remote working, remote celebrations and social distancing, making connections can be about problem solving and brainstorming,
“Consider what else that connection could look like,” she said.
Remote connecting may take some problem solving, such as helping someone with technology. As she works with patients, she said, it’s been about brainstorming.
“If you’re feeling isolated, research how do you join a virtual book club? Maybe you get online and play a game of chess with your uncle. ... It’s just kind of re-imagining staying connected among the limitations.”
Board games via Zoom and other technology have become a trendy activity as families connect for the holidays or even just to have conversations. Virtual game nights is an activity that Jones-Hazledine’s clinic has wrapped into its activities and make a fun suggestion for connecting.
Psychologists and staff with Western Nebraska Behavioral Health have put together helpful videos on topics such as self-care during social distancing to coping with chronic stress. One video discusses connecting with family via social distancing and recommends some apps that can be used this holiday season.
Videos are available: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Bbhs62xWFmz4DqE2ssuwA.
Jones-Hazeldine said they are especially good for connections with children, and that they sometimes use them in their practice. Having a child do an activity, like playing with Legos while you connect with them remotely also gives them a hands-on activity to focus on while you are connecting remotely, and conversation can begin to flow.
“Things like that have been awesome for really opening up that ability to interact,” she said.
And, connections don’t have to be virtual. During normal times, a lot of us don’t find the time to write a letter to our elderly relatives, she said, but they would appreciate the thought. Greeting card and Christmas card sales are reported to be increasing during this holiday season.
— Accept that things will be different
Focus on the things that can be done, she said.
For those instances where there is disagreement, she suggests not expressing differences as a right or wrong stance, but to just be honest.
“Try to communicate in a loving way. ... ‘I love you and I will miss getting together with you so much. I am really worried about my health, or my daughter’s health, and this is what I fee like I need to do for myself and my immediate family.’”
We can also show each other grace in trying not to pressure family members who have to make adaptations during this holiday season. Then, she said, offer to join them remotely or suggest that a gathering or celebration can be held after the pandemic.
Finding New Ways to Celebrate
No matter how you are celebrating, the holiday is going to be different this year. For some people, it will be because they are coping with the loss of a family member. Some are coping with the changes spurred by the pandemic. For some parents, it will be the first time celebrating since a child went to college or got married.
It’s OK that the holidays will be different, Jones-Hazeldine said.
“Try to find ways to celebrate it and that might mean creative ways to do old traditions, or maybe it is a time to develop some new traditions that your family may want to do moving forward.”
— Reach out if you are needing support during this time. There are hotlines that are available and today, there are many support groups available online. Alcoholics Anonymous, for example, has a 24/7 presence so that a person can join a meeting virtually at any time of the day. There are resources for everything from parenting issues to managing stress.
“Our little area of the world still struggles a lot with the stigma of reaching out,” Jones-Hazeldine said. “And that expectation that we should just be able to ‘Cowboy up” and do this ourselves and not struggle. ... Everybody struggles. Everybody does. It is a normal human response to loss and stress. There is nothing to be ashamed about. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about.
“It’s so important to take care of yourself and reach out when you need to.”