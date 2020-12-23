Coping with the holidays

— Accept that things will be different

Focus on the things that can be done, she said.

For those instances where there is disagreement, she suggests not expressing differences as a right or wrong stance, but to just be honest.

“Try to communicate in a loving way. ... ‘I love you and I will miss getting together with you so much. I am really worried about my health, or my daughter’s health, and this is what I fee like I need to do for myself and my immediate family.’”

We can also show each other grace in trying not to pressure family members who have to make adaptations during this holiday season. Then, she said, offer to join them remotely or suggest that a gathering or celebration can be held after the pandemic.

Finding New Ways to Celebrate

No matter how you are celebrating, the holiday is going to be different this year. For some people, it will be because they are coping with the loss of a family member. Some are coping with the changes spurred by the pandemic. For some parents, it will be the first time celebrating since a child went to college or got married.

It’s OK that the holidays will be different, Jones-Hazeldine said.