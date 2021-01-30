Copper cross dons First Presbyterian Church’s repaired steeple

The sun reflects brightly off the newly-installed copper cross on the top of the First Presbyterian Church’s steeple on East 20th Street in Scottsbluff.
On Monday, Jan. 25, Twin City Roofing and Sheet Metal finished up some much needed repairs atop the church’s roof, including adding copper around a north-leaning, wooden cross that was barely hanging on to the steeple.
Originally erected in the 1930s, no major repairs or renovations have been done to the steeple since then, aside from a little paint job, according to Pastor Jeff Fiet. After a strong hail storm in 2019, the steeple suffered a significant amount of damage, so after gathering insurance money and other church funds, church property committee chair Randy Kleager coordinated the project to get the steeple redone.
“It got some significant damage to the outside,” Fiet said. “It was already in disrepair as it was, and then the hail took a lot of the paint off. And so, it was it was in pretty bad shape. The cross was leaning on the top … we were a little afraid it was going to fall off at some point because it was tilting pretty far north.”
First Presbyterian Church hired Twin City Roofing to repair the damage to the completely wooden steeple. They began work last week and finished up on Monday. They added copper to the top of the steeple and the cross, repaired the wooden pillars, added metal to the siding and roofed over a trapdoor that led up to the steeple through the rafters that had leaked heavily into the sanctuary during a rainstorm a few years ago.
Fiet said the repairs were desperately needed and was pleased with the outcome of the project. He said even other members of the community have taken notice of the new and improved steeple.
“We’ve got lots of comments from people,” he said. “They (Twin City Roofing) had posted a picture of it on their Facebook, and there were a lot of comments from the community about people had been driving by and saw the work and stuff, and every comment I’ve heard is positive on it, and they think it looks really good. So, it’s gotten a little bit of attention for our church.”