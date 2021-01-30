Copper cross dons First Presbyterian Church’s repaired steeple

The sun reflects brightly off the newly-installed copper cross on the top of the First Presbyterian Church’s steeple on East 20th Street in Scottsbluff.

On Monday, Jan. 25, Twin City Roofing and Sheet Metal finished up some much needed repairs atop the church’s roof, including adding copper around a north-leaning, wooden cross that was barely hanging on to the steeple.

Originally erected in the 1930s, no major repairs or renovations have been done to the steeple since then, aside from a little paint job, according to Pastor Jeff Fiet. After a strong hail storm in 2019, the steeple suffered a significant amount of damage, so after gathering insurance money and other church funds, church property committee chair Randy Kleager coordinated the project to get the steeple redone.

“It got some significant damage to the outside,” Fiet said. “It was already in disrepair as it was, and then the hail took a lot of the paint off. And so, it was it was in pretty bad shape. The cross was leaning on the top … we were a little afraid it was going to fall off at some point because it was tilting pretty far north.”