Cosmetologists go bald for a cause, Festival of Hope

A local salon owner and her staff shaved their heads to show that bald is beautiful as part of a fundraiser for Festival of Hope and two foundations that support children who have lost their hair while battling cancer.
Tanya Bosche, owner of Indulgence Salon in Scottsbluff, cut off 30 inches of hair she had been growing out for over two years in hopes of breaking down the stigma of having a shaved head signaling someone is ill. Through her work with the Look Good, Feel Better program, Bosche has fostered relationships with people who have cancer and lost their hair from it.
Knowing cutting off their hair is not a positive experience, she was thoughtful about organizing an event to raise money for the cause and be empathetic toward people who lost their hair.
“They don’t relate (losing their hair) back to happy memories,” she said. “It’s pretty devastating for them, so I really wanted to think that how to be able to do this event to keep it fun and positive as we raise money to help the cause.”
The cosmetologists cut 13 people’s hair during Saturday’s event, which will be added to the hair donations the salon had been storing before being sent to the two foundations. Bosche has not calculated how many inches of hair they have collected yet as they are still welcoming the public to schedule appointments to donate. There are around 30 pony tails of hair being donated. The wigs are going to the nonprofits Wigs for Kids and Children with Hair Loss.
Prior to Saturday’s event, Bosche and her team conducted research into how to cut the hair, so all of the hair being donated is usable.
“I’m excited because we really did a lot of research and one of the things that they had said was over 40% of the donations that they receive, they actually cannot use the hair because people don’t do it the right way,” she said. “It will be a great thing for them to get all this hair they can actually use because we took the time to donate it in the right way.”
The hair stylists used razors to shave off the hair, rather than scissors for a cleaner cut.
“We felt like the razor did a lot cleaner of a cut than the scissors,” she said. “You just really have to keep the hair straight and smooth, so we sectioned it off into different pony tails.”
Stylist Brooke Feil used clippers to remove Bosche’s hair, which had been sectioned into 20 pony tails.
Bosche’s family and members of the community also got to cut off one of her pony tails.
“We were letting my family and friends and anyone who wanted to cut one off,” Bosche said. “It turned into where people were like ‘I’ll donate to the Festival of Hope if you let me cut one off,’ so other people were jumping in to donate. It was really fun.
“It was very exciting. I waited for it for so long and it made (cutting off my hair) very fun.”
Stylist Sarah Francisco said cutting off a person’s hair for donation was about an hour-long process. She cut three people’s hair before having 34 inches of her hair shaved almost completely off.
“People were in there wanting to donate to the cause and going out of their comfort zone is what I think it was about,” Francisco said. “It was really rewarding seeing how everybody could come together.”
Once the hair is cut, a zip tie secures the hair at the top with pony tails holding the hair every two inches. The hair is then wrapped in tissue paper before being sent to the nonprofits.
As the hair is prepared for the nonprofits, Francisco said, “I hope some little kid happy. I had one little baby trim within the whole two years, so it was really rewarding to be able to talk so much about it, planned so much, and we were going to do it last year, but obviously that didn’t work with COVID. It was so real that it was finally here.”
The community’s support exceeded Bosche’s expectation, even following the event.
The public can still show support for Festival of Hope and Wigs for Kids and Children with Hair Loss through monetary donations and hair donations. Bosche said people interested in donating can contact the salon at 308-635-2000. They will continue to collect donations for the next few weeks before presenting a check to Festival of Hope near its event on Saturday, June 19.
“No matter how people reach out to donate to the Festival of Hope, whether that’s through this or through another avenue, I think it’s important for people to know now, more than ever, is a great time because they are not able to do the event in their full capacity due to COVID,” Bosche said. “They’re still helping people every day.”