Cosmetologists go bald for a cause, Festival of Hope

“It was very exciting. I waited for it for so long and it made (cutting off my hair) very fun.”

Stylist Sarah Francisco said cutting off a person’s hair for donation was about an hour-long process. She cut three people’s hair before having 34 inches of her hair shaved almost completely off.

“People were in there wanting to donate to the cause and going out of their comfort zone is what I think it was about,” Francisco said. “It was really rewarding seeing how everybody could come together.”

Once the hair is cut, a zip tie secures the hair at the top with pony tails holding the hair every two inches. The hair is then wrapped in tissue paper before being sent to the nonprofits.

As the hair is prepared for the nonprofits, Francisco said, “I hope some little kid happy. I had one little baby trim within the whole two years, so it was really rewarding to be able to talk so much about it, planned so much, and we were going to do it last year, but obviously that didn’t work with COVID. It was so real that it was finally here.”

The community’s support exceeded Bosche’s expectation, even following the event.