Could first snow of the season be coming?

The WyoBraska area has seen fairer than average temperatures for the fall season so far, but that could all change in a few days as a storm system begins to move into the region early next week.
Michael Natoli, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said it will be hard to tell what the storm will actually mean for the area until toward the end of the weekend.
“There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty that remains with this system,” he said. “So what’s the tricky thing here is the exact track of the storm center is going to be pretty close to our area, and if it goes just to our north, that means a very different thing than if it goes just to our south.”
Natoli said that if the system goes slightly north, there is a higher chance the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming will experience much colder weather and even snow. However, if it goes slightly south, the temperatures will be a little warmer and precipitation, if any, will more likely be rain.
If you want to see snow, Natoli said, head north and west.
“I would say the more likely places to see snowfall will be the further west and north that you go, so kind of in the Rawlins and Douglas area is more likely to see some snow,” he said. “East of the Laramie range and east of I-25, it’s kind of a tricky call right now and really hard to say.”
The uncertainty draws from multiple computer models not quite lining up, Natoli said.
“Right now, we have several different models that we use, and right now, they don’t agree,” he said. “So, it’s hard to really say which one is going to be right. When they come into agreement, that’s when we’ll be able to get a better idea.”
Either way, he said, it’s looking to be the start of true fall temperatures.
“We are definitely expecting it to be colder than it has been by the middle of next week, and we’re expecting some strong winds across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska,” he said. “…It’s definitely going be a change from what we’ve been feeling for the last few weeks, that’s for sure.”
Natoli said meteorologists will hopefully have a better sense of what’s coming to the area next week by Sunday. Watch for updates on the weather service’s Facebook page @NWSCheyenne, for the most up to date information on incoming inclement weather.