Could first snow of the season be coming?

The WyoBraska area has seen fairer than average temperatures for the fall season so far, but that could all change in a few days as a storm system begins to move into the region early next week.

Michael Natoli, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said it will be hard to tell what the storm will actually mean for the area until toward the end of the weekend.

“There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty that remains with this system,” he said. “So what’s the tricky thing here is the exact track of the storm center is going to be pretty close to our area, and if it goes just to our north, that means a very different thing than if it goes just to our south.”

Natoli said that if the system goes slightly north, there is a higher chance the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming will experience much colder weather and even snow. However, if it goes slightly south, the temperatures will be a little warmer and precipitation, if any, will more likely be rain.

If you want to see snow, Natoli said, head north and west.

