Council gives positive recommendation for Backaracks liquor license

The Scottsbluff City Council conducted a public hearing to consider making a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for a liquor license for Backaracks Monday. Following the hearing, the board unanimously recommended Backaracks for a Class CK Liquor License.
The council opened a public hearing at 6:04 p.m. on the Class CK Liquor License application for Racks Sports Bar, LLC d/b/a Backaracks, located at 1402 E. 20th St. in Scottsbluff. Tammy Cooley and Rachel Sams, co-owners of Backaracks Steakhouse & Grill, were present at the meeting to share their protocols for property distribution of liquor on the premise.
Cooley resigned from her position as the human resources director for Gering in December to chase her dream of owning a restaurant.
“My parents and grandparents owned restaurants in the past, so it’s always been a dream of mine to do that,” Cooley told the council. “When Terry got ready to retire after Tommy passed away about a year ago, she threw out the idea to see if I’d be interested.”
Cooley has been a part time bartender at Backaracks since it opened in 2012 and is well acquainted with the staff, noting how she and Sams' plan is to maintain compliance. Sams has been employed by Backaracks since the business opened and has been a partner for three years. The business will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Oct. 1.
Since the business opened, there have not been any citations or issues surrounding the liquor license, Cooley said, but they do ensure protocols are followed.
“With that being said, we make sure that there are protocols, practices and procedures put into place for all of our servers and bartenders as far as IDing and carding people – making sure that the people who are requesting to purchase alcohol are of legal age to do so,” Cooley said. “Our motto is if you look under 40 or 50 (years old), you’re going to get carded.”
A Class C license allows a business to sell beer, wine, distilled spirits on and off sale, and a Class K license is a catering endorsement. The license applies to the one story building as well as the two outdoor spaces.
During a hearing in front of the liquor board, Cooley said they questioned them about the signage in the building, trainings for the staff and the cameras throughout the building. Servers and bartenders must complete the responsible server course and they have asked the Nebraska State Patrol to come on site for training.
“I’ve only been there for a little over a month, and I want to make sure the training and education is in place for everybody, and we have some new servers as well,” she said.
The premise has between 25 to 30 cameras in the liquor store area, the restaurant and outside by the parking lot. They plan to install an additional camera upstairs as they use that space for liquor storage as well as additional cameras in the Racks portion of the building.
Former Backaracks owner Terry Lyle’s name was the registered agent on the current liquor license. Her information needed to be changed after she sold her 50% ownership to Cooley with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. As part of that switch, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer reported his findings during a background investigation on the business.
“I think they have a good plan in place,” Spencer said. “They do have a good record – I checked it. There were no violations on it, so they’re in good standing. They’ve been in business for a long time, and they have a good plan. The liquor committee did recommend a positive recommendation to you guys.”
The public hearing closed at 6:11 p.m., and the council motioned to positively recommend Sams as the liquor license manager for the Backaracks liquor license to the NLCC.