Council gives positive recommendation for Backaracks liquor license

Since the business opened, there have not been any citations or issues surrounding the liquor license, Cooley said, but they do ensure protocols are followed.

“With that being said, we make sure that there are protocols, practices and procedures put into place for all of our servers and bartenders as far as IDing and carding people – making sure that the people who are requesting to purchase alcohol are of legal age to do so,” Cooley said. “Our motto is if you look under 40 or 50 (years old), you’re going to get carded.”

A Class C license allows a business to sell beer, wine, distilled spirits on and off sale, and a Class K license is a catering endorsement. The license applies to the one story building as well as the two outdoor spaces.

During a hearing in front of the liquor board, Cooley said they questioned them about the signage in the building, trainings for the staff and the cameras throughout the building. Servers and bartenders must complete the responsible server course and they have asked the Nebraska State Patrol to come on site for training.