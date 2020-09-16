Council votes against mayor’s city administrator appointment

The city of Kimball goes back to square one in their search for a permanent city administrator after Mayor Keith Prunty’s appointment was voted down 3 to 1 at the Sept. 15 meeting.

Prunty had appointed Annette Brower, who currently serves as city treasurer and co-interim city administrator with city clerk Katherine Terrill, over another local candidate Carson Sisk, who serves as the city’s water superintendent.

The mayor’s decision caused a rift in the community, which was noted at the Tuesday city council meeting were standing room only.

After the council held two public hearings on the town’s budget and property tax request with no public commentary and a quick unanimous approval of the Restricted Fund Lid, emotions in the room started to ramp up when Prunty opened up discussion on his appointment for city administrator.

“Decisions are going to be made that are not popular, but I think are the right ones,” Prunty said to shaking heads in the crowd.

According to Prunty, no one came to him with concerns about his appointment, but other council members said otherwise.

“The people that came to me have real questions about the timing and the delay and the fact that Mrs. Brower, and no disrespect, had privy to every application that came in prior to applying,” council member Kim Baliman said.

Council member Matt Bright, who also said he received word from concerned community members, said some members said they were afraid to talk to Prunty.

According to Prunty, applications opened back in April, but due to COVID-19, city officials held off on interviews until restrictions lifted and kept the applications open until Aug. 4. Much of the discussion at the meeting revolved around Brower being a part of the review committee for the city administrator applications.